High School Sports Results Thursday April 24

Softball:

Bemidji 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6

St. Cloud Crush 13, Detroit Lakes 0 (5 innings)

(The Crush scored 7 runs in the 2nd inning. Lainey Sheetz went 2-3 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBI and both Sadie McLean and Karley Backes added 2 hits and 2 RBI for the Crush. Lola Jacobs struck out 9 in 3 innings for St. Cloud)

Brainerd 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 4

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Brainerd 4

ROCORI 14, Willmar 4

Alexandria 14, Albany 11

(Albany highlights... Claire Lecy 4-5, 3 rbi, HR, Sam Zierden 2-3, 2B, 4 rbi, Anna Schiffler 2-4, 2B, rbi, Josie Dingmann 1-3, Keira Horning 8K. Katie Brickweg 2 innings of shut-out relief.)

Kimball 13, Eden Valley-Watkins 1

BBE 13, Royalton 2

BBE 9, Royalton 2

Becker 4, Big Lake 2

Pequot Lakes 7, Sauk Centre 1

Melrose 7, Pierz 3

Mora 5, Milaca 4

Baseball:

Grand Rapids 5, St. Cloud Crush 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 (5 innings)

(Sartell scored 6 runs in the 4th inning. Brayden Simones threw 5 innings with 1 unearned run allowed for Sartell. Cayden Behrmann had 3 hits, 3 runs and 3 RBI for the Sabres).

Cathedral 5, Little Falls 2

(Henry Schloe threw 5 innings with 2 earned runs allowed. Caden Johnson had 2 hits and a run scored and Nolan Bigaouette had a hit, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI for Cathedral)

ROCORI 17, Fergus Falls 3

Albany 12, Foley 2

Becker 6, Big Lake 5

BBE 9, Royalton 3

Royalton 4, BBE 3

Holdingford 12, ACGC 0

Holdingford 10, ACGC 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 12, Kimball 11

Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Kimball 1

Pequot Lakes 11, Milaca 5

Paynesville 11, Maple Lake 3

Boys Tennis:

Mora 6, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 1

(Individual results: Singles - #1 Joe Sampson (Mora) def Jackson Hoover (SJP) 6-0, 6-0; #2. Chase Axtell (Mora) Def William Reisinger (SJP) 6-0, 6-0; #3. Tyler Hager (Mora) def Edmond Zeng (SJP) 6-0, 6,0; #4. Sam Olsen (Mora) def Landon Martin-Chaffee (CHS) 6-1, 6-2; Doubles - #1. Ledgyn Nelson & Isaac Holland (Mora) def Caiden Danielson (SJP) & Eli Burnham (CHS) 6-1, 6-3; #2 Ben St. Hilaire (SJP) & Jackson Glomski (SJP) def Will Sand & Connor Sjodin (Mora) 4-6, 6-4, 11-9; #3 Liam Connolly & Ole Bakke (Mora) def Boothe Everett-Towner and Anthony Johnson (SJP) 6-0, 6-2

Boys Golf:

(Granite Ridge Conference Meet at Foley)

The Cathedral Boys Golf Team finished second in Thursday's meet. Nine holes were played at Stone Creek in Foley and nine holes in Pierz. The Crusaders shot a team score of 310 to take second place. Cathedral was paced by Brady Andvik's score of plus two in round one in Foley, and then were paced by Nathan Schuver's even par 35 in Pierz. Pequot Lakes won the meet with a score of 299.