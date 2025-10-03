Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, ROCORI 1

(23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-14)(Claire Rogholt had 11 kills, Josie Anderson and Stella Lambaere each had 10 kills for the Storm).

Elk River 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

(25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25, 14-16)(Kaiya Schumann 14 kills and 20 digs and Keely Guggisberg 14 kills for the Sabres).

Columbia Heights 3, Apollo 2

Tech 3, Bemidji 0

Pequot Lakes 3, Cathedral 0

(23-25, 19-25, 18-25)(Cathedral is 8-11. Avery Mathiasen had 15 Digs and 1 Ace and Finley Polipnick 9 Digs and 14 Kills for Cathedral)

Albany 3, Milaca 0

(25-14, 25-19, 25-16)(Albany improves to 8-1 GRC, 20-3 overall. Lillian VanHeel had 27 assists, 1 kill, 10/10 serving, 3 ace serves, 4 digs and Brynn Panek 10 kills, 12/12 serving, 4 ace serves, 2 digs for Albany).

Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Kimball 0

Maple Lake 3, Holdingford 2

Litchfield 3, Norwood-Young America 0

Royalton 3, ACGC 1

BBE 3, Paynesville 0

Morris 3, Sauk Centre 2

Foley 3, Pierz 0

Boys Soccer:

ROCORI 4, Apollo 3

Orono 3, Tech 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 1, Becker 1

Cathedral 3, Minnewaska 1

(Cathedral improves to 13-1-1. The Crusaders got goals from James Vega, Jacob Oliver and Griffin Sturm).

Central MN Christian 9, Albany 0

Little Falls 2, Melrose 1

Girls Soccer:

ROCORI 1, St. Cloud 0

Monticello 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Buffalo 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Cathedral 6, Albany 0

(Scoring for Cathedral was Amelia Newiger with two goals and an assist and Nora Simones with a goal and four assists. Ava Endgahl, Jordan Bovy and Aracely Arevalo each added a goal, and Maddie Baldwin notched an assist. Aubrey Lesnau had the shutout in net. The Crusaders improve to 14-2 on the season, ending the regular season with a 12 game winning streak.)

St. John's Prep 4, Melrose 0

Alexandria 1, Little Falls 0