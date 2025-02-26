High School Sports Results Tuesday February 25
Girls Basketball:
Section 5-A Play-In
East Central 67, St. John's Prep 40
(East Central will play at Braham Thursday)
Section 5-3-A Play-In
Zimmerman 71, Big Lake 59
(Zimmerman will play at Monticello Thursday)
Boys Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 92, Apollo 63
Brainerd 70, Sartell-St. Stephen 62
Fergus Falls 86, Tech 51
Becker 93, Chisago Lakes 69
Albany 82, Little Falls 34
(Zeke Austin led Albany with 20 points and Sam Hondl added 11 points for the Huskies)
Mora 71, Foley 58
Osakis 59, St. John's Prep 48
(Connor May led the Johnnies with 16 points. Michael DeMars added 14 points and 10 rebounds.)
ACGC 85, Kimball 83
BBE 86, Paynesville 78
Holdingford 85, Eden Valley-Watkins 79
Royalton 79, Maple Lake 28
Watertown-Mayer 53, Litchfield 36
Annandale 83, Legacy Christian 70
Pierz 74, Milaca 64
Wednesday February 26 Schedule
Boys Hockey:
Section 5-A Final
Cathedral vs. Monticello, 7pm at Elk River
Girls Basketball:
Section 8-4-A Quarterfinals
Buffalo at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm