High School Sports Results Tuesday February 25

Girls Basketball:

Section 5-A Play-In

East Central 67, St. John's Prep 40

(East Central will play at Braham Thursday)

Section 5-3-A Play-In

Zimmerman 71, Big Lake 59

(Zimmerman will play at Monticello Thursday)

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 92, Apollo 63

Brainerd 70, Sartell-St. Stephen 62

Fergus Falls 86, Tech 51

Becker 93, Chisago Lakes 69

Albany 82, Little Falls 34

(Zeke Austin led Albany with 20 points and Sam Hondl added 11 points for the Huskies)

Mora 71, Foley 58

Osakis 59, St. John's Prep 48

(Connor May led the Johnnies with 16 points. Michael DeMars added 14 points and 10 rebounds.)

ACGC 85, Kimball 83

BBE 86, Paynesville 78

Holdingford 85, Eden Valley-Watkins 79

Royalton 79, Maple Lake 28

Watertown-Mayer 53, Litchfield 36

Annandale 83, Legacy Christian 70

Pierz 74, Milaca 64

Wednesday February 26 Schedule

Boys Hockey:

Section 5-A Final

Cathedral vs. Monticello, 7pm at Elk River

Girls Basketball:

Section 8-4-A Quarterfinals

Buffalo at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm