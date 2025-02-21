High School Sports Results Thursday February 20

Girls Hockey

Class A State Tournament Consolation Semifinals

Proctor-Hermantown 4, River Lakes 0

(Proctor-Hermantown scored 1 goal in the 1st period and 3 in the 2nd. Kaydence Roeske had 41 saves for River Lakes in the loss. The Stars finish their season with a 14-14-1 record).

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 104, Detroit Lakes 87

(Spencer Swenson led the Storm with 44 points including 31 in the first half. Keller Hanson had 20, Izayah Cook finished with 15 and Hudson Omoke racked up 13 points for Sauk Rapids-Rice. The Storm are now 19-5 overall and 15-1 in the CLC. Sauk Rapids-Rice will play Apollo on Tuesday.)

Willmar 81, Apollo 74

Alexandria 80, Sartell-St. Stephen 42

ROCORI 73, Tech 39

Albany 86, Cathedral 62

(Cathedral was led by Hank Sand and Jack Stang with 12 points apiece. Cathedral is 16-8. Zeke Austin and Sam Hondl each had 25 points for Albany).

Monticello 74, Becker 62

Eden Valley-Watkins 76, Kimball 64

Holdingford 90, ACGC 67

Paynesville 95, Maple Lake 53

Rockford 67, Litchfield 52

BBE 51, Royalton 49

Pierz 65, Foley 56

Mora 84, Little Falls 54

Pequot Lakes 60, Milaca 26

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 63, Mora 38

(Maddie Schroeder had 10 points off the bench for Cathedral. Mckenna Buckentine led all scorers with 11. Cathedral travels to Little Falls Friday to wrap up the regular season.)

Mille Lacs 60, St. John's Prep 41

Melrose 56, Kimball 52

Milaca 75, Holdingford 56

Sauk Centre 62 Foley 33

Rockford 57, Litchfield 53

Friday Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral at Little Falls

ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Brainerd at St. Cloud Crush

Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead