High School Sports Results Thursday February 20
Girls Hockey
Class A State Tournament Consolation Semifinals
Proctor-Hermantown 4, River Lakes 0
(Proctor-Hermantown scored 1 goal in the 1st period and 3 in the 2nd. Kaydence Roeske had 41 saves for River Lakes in the loss. The Stars finish their season with a 14-14-1 record).
Boys Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 104, Detroit Lakes 87
(Spencer Swenson led the Storm with 44 points including 31 in the first half. Keller Hanson had 20, Izayah Cook finished with 15 and Hudson Omoke racked up 13 points for Sauk Rapids-Rice. The Storm are now 19-5 overall and 15-1 in the CLC. Sauk Rapids-Rice will play Apollo on Tuesday.)
Willmar 81, Apollo 74
Alexandria 80, Sartell-St. Stephen 42
ROCORI 73, Tech 39
Albany 86, Cathedral 62
(Cathedral was led by Hank Sand and Jack Stang with 12 points apiece. Cathedral is 16-8. Zeke Austin and Sam Hondl each had 25 points for Albany).
Monticello 74, Becker 62
Eden Valley-Watkins 76, Kimball 64
Holdingford 90, ACGC 67
Paynesville 95, Maple Lake 53
Rockford 67, Litchfield 52
BBE 51, Royalton 49
Pierz 65, Foley 56
Mora 84, Little Falls 54
Pequot Lakes 60, Milaca 26
Girls Basketball:
Cathedral 63, Mora 38
(Maddie Schroeder had 10 points off the bench for Cathedral. Mckenna Buckentine led all scorers with 11. Cathedral travels to Little Falls Friday to wrap up the regular season.)
Mille Lacs 60, St. John's Prep 41
Melrose 56, Kimball 52
Milaca 75, Holdingford 56
Sauk Centre 62 Foley 33
Rockford 57, Litchfield 53
Friday Schedule:
Boys Basketball:
Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen
Girls Basketball:
Cathedral at Little Falls
ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Brainerd at St. Cloud Crush
Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead