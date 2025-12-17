Boys Hockey:

Cathedral 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carleton 1

( Camden Kroll and Talen Ruprecht each had a goal and an assist with Talen recording the game winner with just over a minute to play. The Crusaders host Orono on Friday.)

Brainerd 8, St. Cloud 2

River Lakes 4, Hutchinson 2

Northern Lakes 9, Little Falls 0

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud 2, Brainerd-Little Falls 0

(Liz Bell had an assist and Jordan Bovy stopped 21 shots for the shutout in goal. St. Cloud is at Warroad on Friday.)

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2, Willmar 2 (overtime)

Fergus Falls 4, River Lakes 3

Boys Basketball:

Cathedral 85, Pierz 83

(Hank Sand led Cathedral with 25 points with 6 3-point baskets. Sal Camara added19 points for the Crusaders).

Tech 76, Brainerd 73

Apollo 79, Fergus Falls 68

(DeAnthony Sells led Apollo with 28 points and 11 rebounds, Trevor Terfehr and Micah Nwachukwu each had 16 points for the Eagles).

Willmar 47, ROCORI 41

Sartell-St. Stephen 83, Sauk Rapids-Rice 74

Benson 90, St. John's Prep 49

Albany 85, Milaca 44

Royalton 58, Kimball 56

Paynesville 74, ACGC 60

Sauk Centre 75, West Central 67

Maple Lake 58, LPGE 47

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 28

(The Sabres had 13 different players score in the game led by Kaiya Schumann with 15 points. Kennedy Lewis added 13 and Lauren Morse chipped in 8 points).

Brainerd 72, St. Cloud 21

(Jaleyah Caesar led St. Cloud with 8 points).

Eden Valley-Watkins 56, ROCORI 45

(Hailey Salzbrun led ROCORI with 18 points and Sophia Hennen added 14 points).

Foley 67, Pine City 34

Royalton 72, Upsala 39

Monticello 54, Becker 50

Pierz 43, Holdingford 41

Albany 57, Morris 47

Kimball 52, Osakis 49

West Central Area 57, Sauk Centre 55

Minnewaska 74, Paynesville 36

LPGE 42, Maple Lake 26

Boys Swim/Dive:

St. Cloud Crush lost at Alexandria 111-75. Joey Krueger won the 200 free and was 2nd in the 100 fly. He was also part of the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays. Rhys Mohs was 3rd in diving. The Crush hosts Fergus Falls on Thursday.