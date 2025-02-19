High School Sports Results Tuesday February 18
Boys Hockey:
Section 8AA Quarterfinals
Roseau 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1 (double overtime)
Bemidji 10, Buffalo-Annandale 1
Moorhead 13, Brainerd 1
Elk River-Zimmerman 6, STMA 0
Section 5A Quarterfinals
Cathedral 6, Princeton 0
Little Falls 4, River Lakes 1
Monticello 8, Becker-Big Lake 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Pine City, 7pm (Wednesday night)
Boys Basketball:
ROCORI 64, Brainerd 61
Eden Valley-Watkins 78, Maple Lake 36
Little Falls 62, Royalton 56
Sauk Centre 62, Minnewaska 41
BBE 61, New London-Spicer 54
Melrose 61, Paynesville 59
Spectrum 78, Kimball 60
Annandale 84, Dassel-Cokato 57
Becker 100, Big Lake 76
Girls Basketball:
Brainerd 55, ROCORI 18
Fergus Falls 93, Sauk Rapids-Rice 20
Cathedral 58, Pierz 49
(Cathedral had 3 players score in double figures. Ellie Voth led with 12, Mckenna Buckentine had 11 and Sophia Sinclair added 11. Cathedral head coach Cathy Matuska says "Madison Voigt had an excellent offensive game off the bench with 9 points." Cathedral hosts Mora on Thursday.)
Becker 75, Big Lake 43
Annandale 70, Dassel-Cokato 61
Eden Valley-Watkins 63, Maple Lake 35
ACGC 60, Paynesville 39
Holdingford 45, Kimball 42
Norwood-Young America 59, Litchfield 43
Upsala 50, Melrose 49
Royalton 56, BBE 32
Foley 51, Little Falls 33