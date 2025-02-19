High School Sports Results Tuesday February 18

Boys Hockey:

Section 8AA Quarterfinals

Roseau 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1 (double overtime)

Bemidji 10, Buffalo-Annandale 1

Moorhead 13, Brainerd 1

Elk River-Zimmerman 6, STMA 0

Section 5A Quarterfinals

Cathedral 6, Princeton 0

Little Falls 4, River Lakes 1

Monticello 8, Becker-Big Lake 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Pine City, 7pm (Wednesday night)

Boys Basketball:

ROCORI 64, Brainerd 61

Eden Valley-Watkins 78, Maple Lake 36

Little Falls 62, Royalton 56

Sauk Centre 62, Minnewaska 41

BBE 61, New London-Spicer 54

Melrose 61, Paynesville 59

Spectrum 78, Kimball 60

Annandale 84, Dassel-Cokato 57

Becker 100, Big Lake 76

Girls Basketball:

Brainerd 55, ROCORI 18

Fergus Falls 93, Sauk Rapids-Rice 20

Cathedral 58, Pierz 49

(Cathedral had 3 players score in double figures. Ellie Voth led with 12, Mckenna Buckentine had 11 and Sophia Sinclair added 11. Cathedral head coach Cathy Matuska says "Madison Voigt had an excellent offensive game off the bench with 9 points." Cathedral hosts Mora on Thursday.)

Becker 75, Big Lake 43

Annandale 70, Dassel-Cokato 61

Eden Valley-Watkins 63, Maple Lake 35

ACGC 60, Paynesville 39

Holdingford 45, Kimball 42

Norwood-Young America 59, Litchfield 43

Upsala 50, Melrose 49

Royalton 56, BBE 32

Foley 51, Little Falls 33