High School Sports Results Tuesday February 14

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 32

(Grace Roesch led the Storm with 10 points)

Pequot Lakes 49, Cathedral 48

(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 24 points and Ellie Voth added 10 points and 10 rebounds. The 3rd Annual Hoopsquad Appreciation Celebration took place last night. The Crusaders are at Albany on Friday).

St. Cloud 68, Little Falls 35

Alexandria 76, Rocori 55

Pine City 69, Foley 48

Kimball 60, ACGC 48

Becker 67, North Branch 28

Royalton 44, BBE 42

Paynesville 47, Maple Lake 35

Annandale 52, Rockford 34

New London-Spicer 73, Dassel-Cokato 35

Minnewaska 56, Melrose 38

Holdingford 63, Eden Valley-Watkins 55

Boys Basketball:

Tech 89, Apollo 67

Sauk Rapids-Rice 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 54

Cathedral 79, Foley 48

(Tate Buckentine had 18 points and Alex Schroeder added 12 points for the Crusaders. Cathedral is at Albany on Friday).

Alexandria 62, Rocori 55

Albany 74, Pierz 55

Milaca 71, Zimmerman 54

Becker 68, North Branch 65

ACGC 64, Holdingford 63

Spectrum 84, Kimball 69

Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Litchfield 57

Mora 57, Little Falls 40

Boys Hockey:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Mound-Westonka 5

Duluth East 7, St. Cloud 1

Brainerd 4, River Lakes 1

Buffalo 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Girls Hockey:

Section 6A Semifinals

River Lakes 2, Willmar 1

(River Lakes will play Fergus Falls Thursday at 7pm in Alexandria for the Section 6A Title)