High School Sports Results Tuesday February 14
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 32
(Grace Roesch led the Storm with 10 points)
Pequot Lakes 49, Cathedral 48
(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 24 points and Ellie Voth added 10 points and 10 rebounds. The 3rd Annual Hoopsquad Appreciation Celebration took place last night. The Crusaders are at Albany on Friday).
St. Cloud 68, Little Falls 35
Alexandria 76, Rocori 55
Pine City 69, Foley 48
Kimball 60, ACGC 48
Becker 67, North Branch 28
Royalton 44, BBE 42
Paynesville 47, Maple Lake 35
Annandale 52, Rockford 34
New London-Spicer 73, Dassel-Cokato 35
Minnewaska 56, Melrose 38
Holdingford 63, Eden Valley-Watkins 55
Boys Basketball:
Tech 89, Apollo 67
Sauk Rapids-Rice 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 54
Cathedral 79, Foley 48
(Tate Buckentine had 18 points and Alex Schroeder added 12 points for the Crusaders. Cathedral is at Albany on Friday).
Alexandria 62, Rocori 55
Albany 74, Pierz 55
Milaca 71, Zimmerman 54
Becker 68, North Branch 65
ACGC 64, Holdingford 63
Spectrum 84, Kimball 69
Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Litchfield 57
Mora 57, Little Falls 40
Boys Hockey:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Mound-Westonka 5
Duluth East 7, St. Cloud 1
Brainerd 4, River Lakes 1
Buffalo 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Girls Hockey:
Section 6A Semifinals
River Lakes 2, Willmar 1
(River Lakes will play Fergus Falls Thursday at 7pm in Alexandria for the Section 6A Title)