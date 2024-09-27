High School Sports Results Thursday September 26

Boys Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Moorhead 0

Cathedral 4, Little Falls 0

(Jacob Oliver had 3 goals, Connor Stockman had a goal and an assist. Liam Kohn had 2 assists for Cathedral. St. Cloud Cathedral (12-0-0 overall and 6-0-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference) travels to Holy Family on Saturday. Kickoff is 1:00 PM.)

Tech 2, Willmar 2

(Will Pearson and Luke Eiynck each scored goals for Tech. Tech head coach Dan Stoterau "Willmar is a tough place to play and after having given up a penalty kick ten minutes into the game, I was proud of how we fought back together. We introduced some elements of chaos into our attacking game plan and saw pretty immediate results that we can build off of moving forward."

Melrose 3, St. John's Prep 2

Becker 2, Big Lake 1

Girls Soccer:

Tech 6, Willmar 0

Detroit Lakes 1, ROCORI 0

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0

(Bayley Schneider scored 2 goals, both of which were assisted by Camryn Balfanz. Amelia Newiger added a goal as well. Aubrey Lesnau had a stellar save on a penalty kick to preserve the shutout for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 9-2-1 on the season, and heads to Holy Family at 11 am on Saturday.

St. John's Prep 1, Melrose 1

Becker 2, Big Lake 0

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Moorhead 0

(25-16, 25-17, 25-14)(Josie Anderson had 9 kills, Lauren Schloe had 4 kills and 7 blocks and Wendi Peterson added 6 kills and 5 blocks for the Storm)

Detroit Lakes 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

(16-25, 16-25, 25-18, 25-14, 11-15)(For Sartell; Keely Guggisberg 14 kills, Lily Lewandowski 8 kills, 2 solo blocks , Kaylee Rademacher 15 assists and 21 digs , Gabi Schumann 7 assists and 26 digs, Liv Terhune 4 total blocks)

Cathedral 3, Milaca 2

(25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 16-25, 16-14)(For Cathedral; Ellie Voth 14 Kills / 18 Digs / , Katie Reuter - 17 Digs, Izzy Meyers - 3 Aces / 11 digs / 18 set assists, Finley Polipnick - 7 Kills / 22 digs /, Sophia Sinclair - 9 Kills, Maddie Schroeder - 11 Kills. Cathedral is 5-11)

Albany 3, Pequot Lakes 1

(25-10, 15-25, 25-19, 25-19)(For Albany; Ellery Ehresmann 49 set assists, 3 kills, 18/20 serving, 18 digs, 2 ace blocks, Hannah Klein 22 kills, 19/20 serving, 2 aces, 13 digs, 2 ace blocks, Kelsey Lobitz 14 kills, 8/9 serving, 8 digs, 3 ace blocks, Brynn Panek 10 kills, 16/17 serving, 1 ace serve, 2 digs, 1 ace block. Albany improves 20-2 overall, 8-0 GRC)

Pierz 3, Little Falls 0

Annandale 3, New London-Spicer 2

Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Litchfield 0

Monticello 3, Big Lake 1

Princeton 3, Becker 0

BBE 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 1

Maple Lake 3, ACGC 0

Paynesville 3, Holdingford 0

Melrose 3, Benson 0

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 5, ROCORI 2

(Crush Singles Winners; Paige Tarrolly and Olivia Erickson. Doubles Winners: Sadie Mclean/Sophia Erickson, Karly Backes/Katie Pfeiffer, and Morgan Schneider/Hannah Miller. The Crush will host a 1st round play-off game next Tuesday at Tech. Play will begin at 4:00.)