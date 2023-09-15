High School Sports Results Thursday September 14

Volleyball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Alexandria 2

(25-15, 18-25, 25-13, 21-25, 15-13)(Abby Haus had 23 kills, Brenna McClure had 14 kills, Grace Schulte had 47 set assists, and Aubrey Flynn had 25 digs and 3 aces)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Brainerd 1

(18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16)(Ava Athman had 14 kills and Katelyn Anderson had 14 set assists).

Cathedral 3, Mora 0

(25-8, 25-16, 25-16)(Ellie Voth had 9 kills and 4 blocks, Cammy Sand added 20 set assists and Addy Robole had kills and 1 ace for Cathedral. Cathedral is 9-5)

ROCORI 3, Willmar 2

Albany 3, Little Falls 0

Annandale 3, Dassel-Cokato 0

Paynesville 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Holdingford 3, ACGC 1

BBE 3, Kimball 1

Big Lake 3, Princeton 2

Royalton 3, Maple Lake 0

Boys Soccer:

Apollo 1, Alexandria 1

Tech 3, Brainerd 1

ROCORI 7, Fergus Falls 2

Willmar 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Cathedral 2, Southwest Christian 0

(Blake Newiger and Jack Stang each scored a goal for Cathedral. Cathedral is 7-0)

Becker 2, St. Francis 1

Monticello 4, St. Francis 2

Princeton 4, Zimmerman 1

Girls Soccer:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 0, Willmar 0

(Hailey Bischoff had 14 saves for the Storm)

Alexandria 9, Apollo 0

Brainerd 3, Tech 1

St. John's Prep 3, Melrose 0

Becker 1, St. Francis 1

Monticello 2, Big Lake 1

Zimmerman 14, Princeton 0

Cathedral vs. Little Falls (delayed)

(was delayed due to lightning and will need to be rescheduled)

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 4, Alexandria 3

(Crush winners include #2 singles-Abby Brown, #3 singles- Lily Howe, #4 singles- June Streit, #2 doubles- Isabelle Anderson/Sophia Erickson. The Crush are now 9-4.)

Cross Country:

The Cathedral Girls Cross-Country team finished 2nd, just seven points behind Alexandria, and the Boys finished 7th overall at the Lucky Lindy Invite in Little Falls. Individually, Ella Voit was 3rd overall and Clara Schad finished 7th on the girls’ side. Griffen Ward came in 14th overall in the boys’ race.