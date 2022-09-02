High School Sports Results: Thursday September 1
Cathedral football started their season Thursday night with a 26-12 loss at New London-Spicer. Trevor Fleege threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Eickhoff and Max Bastian had a 3-yard touchdown run for the Crusaders. That was Bastian's first varsity touchdown.
High School Football tonight:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7pm (on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports)
Delano at ROCORI, 7pm
Moorhead at Tech, 7pm
Apollo at Willmar, 7pm
Boys Soccer:
Tech 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Alexandria 1, Rocori 0
Volleyball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 1
Alexandria 3, Tech 1
Foley 3, Staples-Motley 1