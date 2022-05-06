High School Sports Results: Thursday May 5th
Baseball:
Willmar 9, Rocori 1
St. Cloud 8, Fergus Falls 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 3
Albany 6, Little Falls 1
Softball:
Cathedral 9, Pierz 3
(Katherine Bell got the Crusaders on the board in the first inning with a solo HR. Kailee Falconer went 5-5, 4 runs scored and 3 stolen bases. Rachel Voit with a couple hits and a couple runs driven in. Ella Voit picked up the complete game win, with 7 strikeouts).
St. Cloud 3, Rocori 2
Rocori 14, St. Cloud 3
Alexandria 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Alexandria 14, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4
Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Willmar 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 16, Willmar 1
Albany 13, Milaca 1
Foley 3, Mora 1
Boys Tennis:
St. Cloud 7, Willmar 0
Minnewaska 7, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 0
Fergus Falls 7, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 0
Boys Lacrosse:
STMA 16, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2
Chisago Lakes 16, St. Cloud 8
Girls Lacrosse:
Monticello 16, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3
Chisago Lakes 17, St. Cloud 1
Big Lake 12, Rocori 2
Boys Golf:
Granite Ridge Conference
1) Albany
3) Cathedral
Girls Golf:
Zimmerman Invite
1) Cathedral
2) Pierz