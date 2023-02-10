High School Sports Results Thursday February 9

Boys Basketball:

Tech 67, Alexandria 57

Brainerd 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46

Rocori 61, Fergus Falls 55

Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Willmar 47

Albany 77, Zimmerman 51

Milaca 71, Foley 66

Princeton 84, Little Falls 66

Dassel-Cokato 62, Litchfield 59

Melrose 58, West Central 49

Sauk Centre 69, Benson 32

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 55, North Branch 47

(Grace Roesch led the Storm with 20 points and she surpasses 1,000 points in her career)

Bemidji 57, St. Cloud 54

Royalton 58, ACGC 56

Holdingford 48, Kimball 38

BBE 73, Maple Lake 25

Cambridge-Isanti 66, Big Lake 21

Litchfield 48, Dassel-Cokato 36

Eden Valley-Watkins 51, Paynesville 48

Monticello 67, Princeton 30

Fergus Falls 58, Little Falls 34

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, St. Cloud 3 (overtime tie)

(Baylor Stebbins scored 2 goals and added an assist and Kyan Rieder scored a goal and had 2 assists for the Sabres).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 4 (overtime tie)

River Lakes 7, Willmar 3

Girls Hockey:

Section Playoffs

River Lakes 12, Morris-Benson 0

Friday Schedule:

NBA – Timberwolves at Memphis, 6:30 on WJON

MHKY – Gophers at Wisconsin, 6:30 on AM 1390/93.9 FM

MHKY – St. Olaf at St. John’s, 7pm

WHKY – St. Ben’s at St. Olaf, 7pm

MBB – Minot State at St. Cloud State, 5:30

WBB – Minot State at St. Cloud State, 7:30

College Wrestling – St. Cloud State at Mary

BBB – Becker at Sauk Rapids-Rice

BBB – Cathedral at Pequot Lakes

GBB – Sartell at Alexandria

GBB – Rocori at Willmar

GBB – Fergus Falls at St. Cloud Crush

GBB – Cathedral at Pierz

Jr Hockey – St. Cloud Norsemen at Bismarck Bobcats

Jr Hockey – Willmar War Hawks at Granite City Lumberjacks