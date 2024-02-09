High School Sports Results Thursday February 8

Boys Basketball:

Tech 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 64

Brainerd 81, Apollo 60

Fergus Falls 64, Sartell-St. Stephen 57

Cathedral 76, Little Falls 55

(There were four Crusaders in double-figures – Jacob Oliver led with 16 points, Zach Stolzenberg added 14 points, Micah Nwachukwu netted 12 points and Jack Stang chipped in 10)

Albany 82, Pequot Lakes 67

(Zeke Austin led the Huskies with 29 points and Sam Hondl added 23 points)

Mora 62, Pierz 58

Paynesville 85, Royalton 49

Sauk Centre 75, Benson 41

Melrose 54, Litchfield 41

Foley 66, Milaca 52

Kimball 64, LPGE 52

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 54, Melrose 49

(Kiera Alexander led the Crusaders with 10 points. Ella Voit left the game in the first half, after a blow to the head that required stitches and took her out of the game for the night. Cathedral kept the lead for the remainder of the game and held off a late surge by Melrose. Cathedral hosts Pierz on senior night tonight).

Waconia 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 58

Albany 77, Milaca 38

(Alyssa Sand led Albany with 22 points and Tatum Findley added 15 points)

Paynesville 48, Royalton 41

Kimball 65, Maple Lake 34

Holdingford 71, ACGC 22

BBE 69, Eden Valley-Watkins 56

Boys Hockey:

Cloquet-Esko-Carleton 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Alexandria 5, St. Cloud 4

River Lakes 2, Fergus Falls 1

Becker-Big Lake 8, Northern Edge 2

Detroit Lakes 3, Little Falls 2

Wrestling:

Cathedral-Tech-Apollo 40, Monticello 33

(Jack Hamak won his match by technical fall at 121 pounds.)

Mahtomedi 45, Sauk Rapids-Rice 27

Friday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls

Boys Basketball:

Tech at Maple Grove

Monticello at ROCORI

Kimball at Eden Valley-Watkins

BBE at Holdingford

New London-Spicer at Annandale

Royalton at Maple Lake

Pierz at Hinckley-Finlayson

Foley at Sauk Centre

Upsala at St. John's Prep

Zimmerman at Becker

St. Francis at Big Lake

Glencoe-Silver Lake at Litchfield

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Alexandria

St. Cloud at Fergus Falls

Pierz at Cathedral

Foley at Little Falls

ROCORI at Willmar

Blake at Maple Lake

Zimmerman at Becker

St. Francis at Big Lake

Glencoe-Silver Lake at Litchfield

New London-Spicer at Annandale