High School Sports Results: Thursday February 24

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 65, Apollo 60 (overtime)

Tech 71, Fergus Falls 45

Alexandria 62, Sartell-St. Stephen 55

Rocori 55, Willmar 54

Cathedral 55, Pierz 50

(Nate Schaefer led the Crusaders with 14 points, Jordan Schumann added 13 points)

Foley 69, Little Falls 50

Kimball 44, Royalton 42

Albany 75, Milaca 49

Girls Basketball:

Annandale 63, Cathedral 41

(Ella Voit led Cathedral with 11 points and Kaitlyn Voth added 10)

St. Cloud Crush 54, Rocori 44

Foley 65, St. Anthony Village 38

Girls Hockey:

Class A State Tournament Consolation Semifinals

River Lakes 4, Luverne 2

(River Lakes plays Mankato East at 10 a.m. Saturday for the Consolation Championship)