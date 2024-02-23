High School Sports Results Thursday February 22

Boys Basketball:

ROCORI 87, Tech 85

Apollo 79, Willmar 70

Brainerd 83, Sartell-St. Stephen 57

Cathedral 82, Milaca 77

(Jake Plante had 18 points, Zach Stolzenberg chipped in 17 points, and Hank Sand added 13 points for the Crusaders.)

Foley 58, Mora 42

Monticello 82, Becker 67

Paynesville 65, Minnewaska 50

Sauk Centre 53, Osakis 45

BBE 69, Brandon-Evansville 53

Melrose 63, New London-Spicer 54

Girls Basketball:

Becker 62, Monticello 59

Royalton 74, Annandale 50

Holdingford 80, Melrose 42

Friday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Melrose at Cathedral

St. John's Prep at LPGE

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Big Lake

Royalton at ACGC

Maple Lake at BBE

Becker at Chisago Lakes

Annandale at HLWW

Holdingford at Kimball

Eden Valley-Watkins at Paynesville

Litchfield at Watertown-Mayer

Little Falls at Albany

Girls Basketball:

ROCORI at St. Cloud

Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen

Cathedral at Milaca

Little Falls at Albany

Mora at Foley

Kimball at Osakis

Breck at Maple Lake

Sauk Centre at Melrose

Becker at Chisago Lakes

Annandale at HLWW

Pine City at Royalton

Saturday Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Section 8AA Semifinals

St. Cloud Crush at Buffalo-Annandale, 7pm

Elk River-Zimmerman at Moorhead, 7pm

Section 5A Semifinals

River Lakes at Cathedral, 1pm

Little Falls at Monticello, 7pm