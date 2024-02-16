High School Sports Results Thursday February 15

Cathedral-Sartell finished 13th in the 2-day Nordic Ski State Event in Biwabik. A team from Cathedral-Sartell finished 11th out of 24 teams in the Sprint Relay race at the State Nordic Ski meet.

Boys Hockey:

Coon Rapids 5, St. Cloud 2

Cathedral 3, Monticello 0

(John Hirschfeld, Thomas Rosenkrans, and Griffin Sturm scored for the Crusaders. Nick Hansen stopped 25 shots for the shutout in goal. Cathedral finishes 20-4-1 on the season and will open the section playoffs at home on Tuesday.)

Boys Basketball:

Moorhead 80, Sartell-St. Stephen 57

Alexandria 76, ROCORI 43

Osakis 76, Cathedral 50

(Zach Stolzenberg and Jake Plante led the Crusaders with 11 points each.)

Albany 73, Minnehaha Academy 66

(Zeke Austin led the Huskies with 27 points and San Hondl added 24 points)

Eden Valley-Watkins 74, BBE 60

Kimball 82, Maple Lake 49

Annandale 83, Glencoe-Silver Lake 69

Pequot Lakes 61, Foley 45

Litchfield 73, HLWW 64

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 62, ROCORI 57

Brainerd 85, St. Cloud Crush 39

Albany 80, Eden Valley-Watkins 37

Pequot Lakes 63, Foley 53

Benson 62, St. John's Prep 30

Milaca 72, Pine City 58

Sauk Centre 67, Morris Area 35

Melrose 56, Montevideo 53

Glencoe-Silver Lake 63, Annandale 55

Dassel-Cokato 68, Maple Lake 36

Litchfield 58, HLWW 45