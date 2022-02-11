High School Sports Results: Thursday February 10th
Boys Basketball:
Cathedral 54, Foley 32
(Tommy Pfeiffer led Cathedral with 12 points, Max Pfeiffer added 11 points and Alex Schroeder chipped in 8)
Sartell-St. Stephen 64, Willmar 55
Albany 65, Pierz 58
Rocori at Fergus Falls (postponed)
Brainerd at Sauk Rapids-Rice (postponed)
Alexandria at Tech (postponed)
Girls Basketball:
Mankato Loyola 44, St. John's Prep 23
BBE 59, Royalton 57
Kimball 79, ACGC 33
Boys Hockey:
St. Cloud 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd (postponed)
Prep Wresting:
Bemidji 54, Sartell-St. Stephen 21
Rocori 49, Sartell-St. Stephen 26
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria (postponed)