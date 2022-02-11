High School Sports Results: Thursday February 10th

Boys Basketball:

Cathedral 54, Foley 32

(Tommy Pfeiffer led Cathedral with 12 points, Max Pfeiffer added 11 points and Alex Schroeder chipped in 8)

Sartell-St. Stephen 64, Willmar 55

Albany 65, Pierz 58

Rocori at Fergus Falls (postponed)

Brainerd at Sauk Rapids-Rice (postponed)

Alexandria at Tech (postponed)

Girls Basketball:

Mankato Loyola 44, St. John's Prep 23

BBE 59, Royalton 57

Kimball 79, ACGC 33

Boys Hockey:

St. Cloud 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd (postponed)

Prep Wresting:

Bemidji 54, Sartell-St. Stephen 21

Rocori 49, Sartell-St. Stephen 26

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria (postponed)