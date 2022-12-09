High School Sports Results Thursday December 8

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Brainerd 22

(Mia Rogholt led the Storm with 26 points)

ROCORI 68, Paynesville 50

Holy Family Catholic 78, Cathedral 34

(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 16 points and 5 rebounds)

Kimball 51, Foley 47

Sauk Centre 67, Minnewaska 47

Boys Basketball:

Fergus Falls 50, Apollo 46

ROCORI 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 47

Albany 85, Holdingford 45

Rockford 80, Kimball 38

Osakis 62, Paynesville 50

Litchfield 63, Eden Valley-Watkins 57

Boys Hockey:

Fergus Falls 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

St. Cloud 4, River Lakes 0

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud 3, River Lakes 1

Fergus Falls 6, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

Gymnastics:

Sartell-St. Stephen 130.975, Willmar 130.2

(Ally Tromburg won the all around with a final score of 32.6)

Friday Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Apollo at Bemidji

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Princeton

ROCORI at Fergus Falls

St. Cloud Crush at Alexandria

Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Bemidji