Baseball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Willmar 1

Foley 4, Cathedral 3

Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Rocori 2

Softball:

Cathedral 9, Foley 0

(Rachel Dingmann and McKenna Buckentine each drove in 2 runs and Ella Voit threw the complete game shutout with 9 strikeouts for Cathedral)

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Rocori 2

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Rocori 3

Moorhead 10, St. Cloud 3

Moorhead 8, St. Cloud 4

Boys Tennis:

Cathedral-St. John's Prep 4, Osakis 3