High School Sports Results; Thursday April 21

Thinkstock

Softball:
Cathedral 13, Milaca 1 (6 innings)
(Kailee Falconer hit a grand slam homerun for Cathedral in the 6th inning)
Brainerd 11, Rocori 1
Bemidji 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3
Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Bemidji 0

Baseball:
Rocori 1, Alexandria 0
Brainerd 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5
Orono 6, Cathedral 1
Mora 5, Cathedral 2
Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Fergus Falls 0
(Wes Johnson the the complete game shutout for Sartell)

Boys Lacrosse:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 15, Brainerd 5

Boys Tennis:
Foley 6, Cathedral

 

