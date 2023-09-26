High School Sports Results Monday September 25
Volleyball:
Becker 3, Apollo 0
Kimball 3, Foley 0
Paynesville 3, New London-Spicer 1
Girls Soccer:
Sartell-Stephen 4, Brainerd 1
Tech 2, ROCORI 1
Monticello 6, Becker 0
Cathedral at Little Falls (rained out - will not be made up)
Boys Soccer:
Monticello 7, Becker 1
Hutchinson-Glencoe-Silver Lake 5, Melrose 0
Tuesday's Schedule:
Volleyball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at ROCORI
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Apollo
Tech at Willmar
Boys Soccer:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria
Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead
Tech at Apollo
St. John's Prep at Cathedral
Girls Soccer:
STMA at Sartell-St. Stephen
Tech at Apollo
Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. John's Prep at Cathedral