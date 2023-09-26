High School Sports Results Monday September 25

Volleyball:

Becker 3, Apollo 0

Kimball 3, Foley 0

Paynesville 3, New London-Spicer 1

Girls Soccer:

Sartell-Stephen 4, Brainerd 1

Tech 2, ROCORI 1

Monticello 6, Becker 0

Cathedral at Little Falls (rained out - will not be made up)

Boys Soccer:

Monticello 7, Becker 1

Hutchinson-Glencoe-Silver Lake 5, Melrose 0

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at ROCORI

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Apollo

Tech at Willmar

Boys Soccer:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria

Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead

Tech at Apollo

St. John's Prep at Cathedral

Girls Soccer:

STMA at Sartell-St. Stephen

Tech at Apollo

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. John's Prep at Cathedral