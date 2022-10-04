High School Sports Results Monday October 3

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 8, Fergus Falls 0

(Jack Stang scored 3 goals for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference)

Tech 0, Apollo 0 (overtime)

Girls Soccer:

Rockford 1, Becker 0

Volleyball:

Tech 3, Becker 1

Princeton 3, Apollo 1

Paynesville 3, Montevideo 1

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball:

Tech at Alexandria

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd

Apollo at Fergus Falls

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rocori

Cathedral at Foley

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral at Zimmerman

Tech at Alexandria

Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen

Rocori at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Apollo at Willmar

Girls Soccer:

Fergus Falls at Apollo

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rocori

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd

Alexandria at Tech

Cathedral at Zimmerman

Willmar at Big Lake

Girls Tennis:

Big Lake at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen