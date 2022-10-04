High School Sports Results Monday October 3

High School Sports Results Monday October 3

Getty Images

Boys Soccer:
Cathedral 8, Fergus Falls 0
(Jack Stang scored 3 goals for the Crusaders.  Cathedral is 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference)
Tech 0, Apollo 0 (overtime)

Girls Soccer:
Rockford 1, Becker 0

Volleyball:
Tech 3, Becker 1
Princeton 3, Apollo 1
Paynesville 3, Montevideo 1

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball:
Tech at Alexandria
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
Apollo at Fergus Falls
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rocori
Cathedral at Foley

Boys Soccer:
Cathedral at Zimmerman
Tech at Alexandria
Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen
Rocori at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo at Willmar

Girls Soccer:
Fergus Falls at Apollo
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rocori
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
Alexandria at Tech
Cathedral at Zimmerman
Willmar at Big Lake

Girls Tennis:
Big Lake at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen

 

St. Stephen, Minnnesota in Pictures

Categories: high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports