High School Sports Results Monday October 2
Volleyball:
Princeton 3, Apollo 0
Becker 3, Tech 0
ROCORI 3, Little Falls 0
Foley 3, Royalton 2
Football:
Cathedral 14, Paynesville 0
(This was the completion of a suspended game Friday. Cade Simones ran for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win for Cathedral. Cathedral is 1-4)
Girls Soccer:
Cathedral 5, Albany 0
(Amelia Newiger scored 2 goals and Emily Shaupp, Bridget Torborg and CJ Jerzak each scored a goal for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 11-2 and will host Little Falls today at 4:30)
Boys Soccer:
Tech 1, Moorhead 1 (Tie)
(Caleb Campina scored the lone Tech goal and was assisted by Omar Ali. Coach Dan Stoterau "After Caleb's goal 9 seconds into the game we kept grinding it out and didn't back down. Our defense played a very tight game and limited the Spuds scoring opportunities. Sometimes it just takes one chance to score like they did. No time to dwell with a strong Sartell team on Tuesday")
Cathedral 5, Fergus Falls 0
(Jack Stang scored 2 goals and added 2 assists and Blake Newiger scored a goal and added an assist for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 14-0 and will play at Little Falls today)
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, St. John's Prep 0
ROCORI 2, Minnewaska 0
Big Lake 5, Chisago Lakes 1
Girls Tennis:
The St. Cloud Crush closed out the regular season with a 7-0 win over Willmar. Emma Parries was part of a win at #1 doubles and Isabelle Anderson and Sophia Erickson earned the win at #2 doubles.
Tuesday's Schedule:
Volleyball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen
Cathedral at Little Falls
Boys Soccer:
ROCORI at Apollo
Tech at Sartell-St. Stephen
Cathedral at Little Falls
Girls Soccer:
Fergus Falls at Albany
Apollo at ROCORI
Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead
Little Falls at Cathedral