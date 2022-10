Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 3, Becker 0

(Kiera Green scored 2 goals and Bayley Schneider scored 1 goal for Cathedral. Amelia Newiger earned her 5th shutout in net for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 9-3-3)

Volleyball:

Big Lake 3, Zimmerman 2

Foley 3, Pillager 0

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball

Little Falls at Rocori

Tech at Big Lake

St. Francis at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Adapted Soccer:

St. Cloud Crush at Monticello