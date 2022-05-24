High School Sports Results: Monday May 23
Softball:
Section 6AA Playoffs
Cathedral 18, Staples-Motley 0 (4 innings)
(Ella Voit pitched a perfect game, striking out eight of the 12 batters she faced. Rachel Voit led the Crusaders going 2-2 with two runs scored and two rbi's. Rachel Dingmann and Summer Zamora each drove in two runs as the Crusaders won their 20th straight game. Cathedral plays Kimball at 5pm tonight at Miller Park in Waite Park in the 2nd round)
Kimball 10, Melrose 5
Albany 15, Pillager 0
Holdingford 13, Foley 3
Section 8-4-A Playoffs
St. Cloud Crush 6, Bemidji 0
(St. Cloud will play at top seeded Brainerd at 4:30pm tonight)
Today's schedule:
Section 84A
St. Cloud at Brainerd, 4:30pm
Moorhead at Rogers, 4:30pm
Elk River at Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30pm
Buffalo at STMA, 4:30pm
Section 83A
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar, 4:30pm
Rocori is the #1 seed and receives a 1st round bye
Section 6AA
Kimball at Cathedral, 5pm (@ Waite Park)
Holdingford vs. Albany, 5pm (@ Waite Park)
Baseball:
Rogers 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Willmar 7, Rocori 0
Girls Lacrosse:
St. Cloud Crush 14, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 5
Minnesota Vikings 2022 Draft Picks