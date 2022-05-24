High School Sports Results: Monday May 23

Softball:

Section 6AA Playoffs

Cathedral 18, Staples-Motley 0 (4 innings)

(Ella Voit pitched a perfect game, striking out eight of the 12 batters she faced. Rachel Voit led the Crusaders going 2-2 with two runs scored and two rbi's. Rachel Dingmann and Summer Zamora each drove in two runs as the Crusaders won their 20th straight game. Cathedral plays Kimball at 5pm tonight at Miller Park in Waite Park in the 2nd round)

Kimball 10, Melrose 5

Albany 15, Pillager 0

Holdingford 13, Foley 3

Section 8-4-A Playoffs

St. Cloud Crush 6, Bemidji 0

(St. Cloud will play at top seeded Brainerd at 4:30pm tonight)

Today's schedule:

Section 84A

St. Cloud at Brainerd, 4:30pm

Moorhead at Rogers, 4:30pm

Elk River at Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30pm

Buffalo at STMA, 4:30pm

Section 83A

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar, 4:30pm

Rocori is the #1 seed and receives a 1st round bye

Section 6AA

Kimball at Cathedral, 5pm (@ Waite Park)

Holdingford vs. Albany, 5pm (@ Waite Park)

Baseball:

Rogers 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Willmar 7, Rocori 0

Girls Lacrosse:

St. Cloud Crush 14, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 5