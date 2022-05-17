High School Sports Results: Monday May 16

Softball1 loading...

Softball:

Cathedral 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 (6 innings)

(Kailee Falconer, Rachel Dingmann, Rachel Voit and Summer Zamora each had 2 hits for the Crusaders)

Holdingford 11, Kimball 10

Albany 12, Sauk Centre 2

Baseball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Detroit Lakes 3

Maple Lake 13, Royalton 12

St. Francis 8, Becker 5

Today's Schedule:

Baseball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd

Becker at Sartell-St. Stephen

Rocori at Alexandria

Willmar at St. Cloud Crush

Cathedral at Little Falls

Softball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rocori

St. Cloud Crush at Sartell-St. Stephen

Cathedral at Foley