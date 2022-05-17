High School Sports Results: Monday May 16
Softball:
Cathedral 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 (6 innings)
(Kailee Falconer, Rachel Dingmann, Rachel Voit and Summer Zamora each had 2 hits for the Crusaders)
Holdingford 11, Kimball 10
Albany 12, Sauk Centre 2
Baseball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Detroit Lakes 3
Maple Lake 13, Royalton 12
St. Francis 8, Becker 5
Today's Schedule:
Baseball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd
Becker at Sartell-St. Stephen
Rocori at Alexandria
Willmar at St. Cloud Crush
Cathedral at Little Falls
Softball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rocori
St. Cloud Crush at Sartell-St. Stephen
Cathedral at Foley