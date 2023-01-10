High School Sports Results Monday January 9

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 67, Rush City 64

(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 24 points, Ella Voit added 16 points and Emily Schaupp chipped in 13 points)

Holdingford 49, Foley 37

Royalton 63, Mora 23

Minnewaska 52, Eden Valley-Watkins 42

Paynesville 63, Morris Area 24

Boys Basketball:

Cathedral 76, Eden Valley-Watkins 51

(Tate Buckentine and Max Pfeiffer each scored 18 points and Emmuel Kutzera added 16 points for Cathedral)

Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 52

Osakis 54, Royalton 41

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, River Lakes 0

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3, River Lakes 2

Tuesday's Schedule:

BBB – Willmar at Tech

BBB – Buffalo at Sartell

BBB – Hutchinson at Sauk Rapids

GBB – St. Cloud Crush at Brainerd

GBB – Sauk Rapids at Rocori

GBB – Sartell at Buffalo

GBB – Pierz at Cathedral

BHKY – Sartell at Willmar

BHKY – River Lakes at Sauk Rapids

BHKY – Gentry Academy at St. Cloud Crush

BHKY – Cathedral at Pine City

GHKY – Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Brainerd-Little Falls

GHKY – Willmar at River Lakes

GHKY – St. Cloud Crush at Fergus Falls