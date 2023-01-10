High School Sports Results Monday January 9
Girls Basketball:
Cathedral 67, Rush City 64
(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 24 points, Ella Voit added 16 points and Emily Schaupp chipped in 13 points)
Holdingford 49, Foley 37
Royalton 63, Mora 23
Minnewaska 52, Eden Valley-Watkins 42
Paynesville 63, Morris Area 24
Boys Basketball:
Cathedral 76, Eden Valley-Watkins 51
(Tate Buckentine and Max Pfeiffer each scored 18 points and Emmuel Kutzera added 16 points for Cathedral)
Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 52
Osakis 54, Royalton 41
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, River Lakes 0
Girls Hockey:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3, River Lakes 2
Tuesday's Schedule:
BBB – Willmar at Tech
BBB – Buffalo at Sartell
BBB – Hutchinson at Sauk Rapids
GBB – St. Cloud Crush at Brainerd
GBB – Sauk Rapids at Rocori
GBB – Sartell at Buffalo
GBB – Pierz at Cathedral
BHKY – Sartell at Willmar
BHKY – River Lakes at Sauk Rapids
BHKY – Gentry Academy at St. Cloud Crush
BHKY – Cathedral at Pine City
GHKY – Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Brainerd-Little Falls
GHKY – Willmar at River Lakes
GHKY – St. Cloud Crush at Fergus Falls