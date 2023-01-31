High School Sports Results Monday January 30
Boys Basketball:
Rocori 61, Monticello 41
Foley 85, Maple Lake 46
Dassel-Cokato 58, Kimball 44
Melrose 65, New London-Spicer 54
Eden Valley-Watkins 86, Pierz 61
Girls Basketball:
Brainerd 59, Rocori 43
Holdingford 56, Pierz 44
Zimmerman 77, Big Lake 54
Girls Hockey:
Alexandria 3, River Lakes 1
Tuesday January 31
MBB – Gopher Basketball Weekly, 12:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM
WHKY – St. Ben’s at UW-Superior, 7pm
BBB – Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria
BBB – Apollo at Fergus Falls
BBB – Sartell at Rocori
BBB – Cathedral at Mora
GBB – Sauk Rapids-Rice at Zimmerman
GBB – Rocori at Pequot Lakes
GBB – Cathedral at St. Cloud Crush
BHKY – River Lakes at Mora
BHKY – Sauk Rapids at St. Francis
BHKY – Elk River at St. Cloud Crush
BHKY – Sartell at Brainerd
BHKY – Cathedral at Totino-Grace
GHKY – St. Cloud Crush at Buffalo
GHKY – River Lakes at Alexandria
GHKY – Brainerd-Little Falls at Sartell-Sauk Rapids