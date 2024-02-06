High School Sports Results Monday February 5

Boys Hockey:

River Lakes 5, Becker-Big Lake 1

Boys Basketball:

ROCORI 83, Becker 62

Foley 68, Holdingford 52

Zimmerman 64, Big Lake 60

Annandale 57, Melrose 50

Girls Basketball:

Paynesville 61, MACCRAY 55

Big Lake 62, Zimmerman 46

Get our free mobile app

Tuesday's Schedule:

Girls Hockey:

Section 8AA Quarterfinals

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Roseau

St. Cloud at Brainerd-Little Falls

Boys Hockey:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at St. Cloud

Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen

Totino-Grace at Cathedral

River Lakes at Alexandria

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Bemidji at St. Cloud

Alexandria at ROCORI

Albany at Mora

Milaca at Little Falls

Sauk Centre at Holdingford

Pierz at Foley

Rockford at Litchfield

International School of MN at St. John's Prep

Boys Basketball:

Pine City at Apollo

Sauk Centre at Albany

St. John's Prep at Osakis

Detroit Lakes at Little Falls

Kimball at BBE

ACGC at Maple Lake

Holdingford at Paynesville

Eden Valley-Watkins at Royalton

Rockford at Litchfield

Annandale at Watertown-Mayer