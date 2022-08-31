High School Sports Results from Tuesday August 30

Volleyball:

Cathedral 3, Mora 1

(Kayla Sexton led Cathedral with 17 kills and Olivia Prom had 12 set assists)

Brainerd 3, Tech 0

Elk River 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Becker 3, Princeton 2

Rogers 3, Monticello 0

Girls Soccer:

Tech 1, Moorehead 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Willmar 2, Apollo 1

Cathedral 2, Detroit Lakes 0

(Kiera Green and Callie Jerzak each scored a goal for the Crusaders)

Boys Soccer:

Willmar 2, Apollo 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Becker 3, St. John's Prep 0