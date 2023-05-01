High School Sports Results From The Weekend

Boys Golf:

On Friday and Saturday, the Sartell-St. Stephen boys golf team competed in a 2-day invite @ Little Crow (Spicer) and @ Eagle Creek (Willmar)

The team finished 3rd in the 2-day invite. Day 1 @ Little Crow (318) and Day 2 @ Eagle Creek (322) with a team total of 640. Ten strokes back of 1st place Willmar (630). Brainerd finished second (637) Individuals: Carson Andel - 75, 82 = 157 (T-6th) Lance Hamak - 80, 77 = 157 (T-6th) Sam Lunde - 79, 80 = 159 (T-12th) Jacob Steinmetz - 84, 90 = 174 Jameson Schmitz - 83 Jack Schmitz - 87 Joey Songalia - 90 Drew Bollinger - 91

The Cathedral Boys Golf team finished 4th in the two-day invite at New London-Spicer and Willmar with a 36-hole team total of 644 in the very tough 16-team tournament. Vince Gebhardt finished 5th overall with a two-day total of 156.

softball glove and bat Thinkstock loading...

Softball:

Cathedral took 3rd on Saturday in Mankato at the Caswell Sports HS Invitational.

Game 1- Cathedral 7, Maple River 4 - Big hit of the game came from 8th grader Kyah Koenig who hit a bases loaded clearing triple to give Cathedral the lead. Ella Voit went 3-3 and Mckenna Buckentine with 2 hits. Ella Voit picked up the win throwing 3 innings of no-hit relief w/ 5 strikeouts. Game 2- St James 11, Cathedral 0 - The bats matched the weather as they went cold, and we were no-hit by St James pitcher Addie Bowers. St James won the tournament. Game 3- Cathedral 6, Blooming Prairie 0 - Ella Voit pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts. 7th grader CJ Jerzak got her first varsity hit, and proceeded to go 3 for 3 w/ 2 doubles. Kyah Koenig also had 2 hits. Record 6-2 - Next game for Cathedral will be - Thursday May 4th at Mora (doubleheader)

Baseball:

Saturday Results:

Cathedral 6, Concordia Academy 2

(John Brew and Tommy Gohman combined on a one-hitter on the mound. Tanner Staller, Cooper Kosiba, Alex Schroeder, Henry Schloe, and Trevor Fleege all drove in runs for the Crusaders. Cathedral hosts Mora tomorrow).

Track and Field:

Cathedral track and field participated at the Hamline Elite Track and Field meet on Friday, the Girls 4x800 team of Clara Schad, Liz Felix, Addie Mondloch, and Sara Reuter finished in 12th place. The Boys 4x400 team of Emanuel Kutzera, Ben Fromelt, Andrew Uy, and Jacob Eickhoff notched an 8th place finish. This is a competition from the best performances in Class A, AA, or AAA, all competing together.