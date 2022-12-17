High School Sports Results Friday December 16
Boys Basketball:
Alexandria 81, Tech 66
Detroit Lakes 88, Apollo 75
Fergus Falls 61, ROCORI 56
Brainerd 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53
Little Falls 67, Royalton 60
BBE 80, Holdingford 45
Upsala 71, St. John's Prep 47
Albany 61, Annandale 36
Brandon-Evansville 75, Kimball 70
Girls Basketball:
Cathedral 63, Mora 33
(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 23 points and 9 rebounds with Ellie Voth adding 16)
Sartell-St. Stephen 55, Monticello 48
Sauk Rapids-Rice 45, Little Falls 36
(Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 16 points)
Paynesville 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28
Becker 70, Eden Prairie 67
Maple Lake 61, Oglivie 58
Kimball 55, Milaca 53
Albany 61, Foley 37
Boys Hockey:
Hutchinson 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Monticello 9, Becker-Big Lake 2
Girls Hockey:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3, Cloquet-Esko-Carleton 3