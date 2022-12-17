High School Sports Results Friday December 16

Tech-Basketball loading...

Boys Basketball:

Alexandria 81, Tech 66

Detroit Lakes 88, Apollo 75

Fergus Falls 61, ROCORI 56

Brainerd 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53

Little Falls 67, Royalton 60

BBE 80, Holdingford 45

Upsala 71, St. John's Prep 47

Albany 61, Annandale 36

Brandon-Evansville 75, Kimball 70

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 63, Mora 33

(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 23 points and 9 rebounds with Ellie Voth adding 16)

Sartell-St. Stephen 55, Monticello 48

Sauk Rapids-Rice 45, Little Falls 36

(Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 16 points)

Paynesville 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28

Becker 70, Eden Prairie 67

Maple Lake 61, Oglivie 58

Kimball 55, Milaca 53

Albany 61, Foley 37

Boys Hockey:

Hutchinson 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Monticello 9, Becker-Big Lake 2

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3, Cloquet-Esko-Carleton 3