High School Sports Results Friday August 25

Boys Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Bemidji 1

(The Sabres were down 1-0 at the half. Ben Jaenisch tied it up early in the second making the score 1-1. Baylor Stebbins netted the game winner with an assist from Jaenisch. Goal Keeper Kyan Rieder had some big saves for Sartell).

Cathedral 5, Duluth Marshall 0

(Jacob Oliver led the Crusaders with two goals and an assist, and Blake Newiger, Jack Stang, and Cole Hwang each added a goal. Noah Henderson recorded two saves while keeping a clean sheet in net. This was the season opener for Cathedral at Duluth. Cathedral will host Pelican Rapids for their home opener at Whitney Field on Tuesday at 7PM).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, East Grand Forks 1

Girls Soccer:

Southwest Christian 2, Cathedral 0

(Cathedral girls' soccer opened their season hosting Southwest Christian. The Crusaders out shot the Stars 6-5 in the second half, but just couldn't break the plane. Katie Schaupp had 6 shots on goal, and Aubrey Lesnau recorded 13 saves in goal for the Crusaders. Cathedral's next game is at home vs Detroit Lakes at 5 pm on Tuesday, August 29).

Volleyball:

Zimmerman 3, Apollo 0

Cathedral Volleyball was in the Albany Early Bird Tournament Friday and finished 2-2. CHS vs. Maple Lake - CHS wins 25-26 and 25-17

CHS vs. Rocori - CHS Loses 20-25 and 8-25

CHS vs. New London Spicer - CHS Loses 19-25 and 14-25

CHS vs. Watertown-Mayer - CHS wins 25-20 and 27-25

(Addy Robole (senior) had 17 kills and 32 digs on the day Ellie Voth (junior) had 22 kills, 31 digs and 9 blocks on the day Cammy Sand (senior) had 48 set assists on the day. Cathedral's next game is Tuesday, Aug 29th at Albany).

Albany Tournament Results:

ROCORI 2, Maple Lake 0

Albany 2, Osakis 0

Sauk Centre 2, Big Lake 0

Albany 2, Watertown-Mayer 0

Albany 2, Sauk Centre 0

Sauk Centre 2, ROCORI 0

ROCORI 2, Albany 0