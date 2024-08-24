High School Sports Results Friday August 23
Boys Soccer:
Buffalo 3, ROCORI 0
Girls Soccer:
Southwest Christian 1, Cathedral 0
(Cathedral Girls Soccer kicked off the season with a battle between two top 10 ranked teams, hosting Southwest Christian. Southwest Christian scored the lone goal partway through the first half to win 1-0. Aubrey Lesnau had 22 saves in the match, which, combined with strong defense, kept the Crusaders close. The Crusaders next game is next Wednesday, 8/28, when they host Little Falls at home at 5:00 pm.)
Volleyball:
Albany Early Bird Tournament
Pool A
Albany 2 Maple Lake 1; 25-18, 20-25, 15-10
Albany 2 Big Lake 0; 25-18, 25-6
Maple Lake 2 Big Lake 0; 25-20, 25-19
Pool B
Sauk Centre 2 St. Cloud Cathedral 0; 25-10, 25-15
Sauk Centre 2 Watertown-Mayer 0; 25-22, 25-12
Watertown-Mayer 2 St. Cloud Cathedral 0; 25-13, 25-17
Pool C
Rocori 2 Osakis 0; 25-17, 25-21
Rocori 2 New London-Spicer 1; 25-16, 16-25, 15-11
New London-Spicer 2 Osakis 1; 25-14, 22-25, 15-11
Gold Bracket
Albany 2 Sauk Centre 1; 21-25, 25-23, 15-10
Sauk Centre 2 Rocori 1; 25-21, 22-25, 15-13
Albany 2 Rocori 0; 25-20, 25-19
Silver Bracket
New London-Spicer 2 Watertown-Mayer 1; 18-25, 25-22, 15-6
New London-Spicer 2 Maple Lake 0; 25-15, 25-23
Watertown-Mayer 2 Maple Lake 1; 20-25, 25-20, 15-7
Bronze Bracket
Osakis 2 St. Cloud Cathedral 0; 29-27, 25-22
Osakis 2 Big Lake 0; 25-16, 25-17
Big Lake 2 St. Cloud Cathedral 1; 11-25, 25-22, 16-14
Final Places
Albany 1st
Sauk Centre 2nd
Rocori 3rd
New London-Spicer 4th
Watertown-Mayer 5th
Maple Lake 6th
Osakis 7th
Big Lake 8th
St. Cloud Cathedral 9th
(Cathedral statistics - Ellie Voth - 10 Digs / 14 Kills / 2 Aces, Maddy Schroeder - 6 Digs /13 Kills, Finley Polipnick - 21 Digs / 6 Kills / 5 Aces, Berkley Mathiasen - 10 Digs / 2 Aces / 22 Set Assists, Izzy Meyers - 6 Digs / 2 Aces / 24 Set Assists, Sam Dingmann - 15 Digs / 3 Aces, Katie Reuter - 15 Digs / 1 Ace)
