High School Sports Results Friday August 23

Boys Soccer:

Buffalo 3, ROCORI 0

Girls Soccer:

Southwest Christian 1, Cathedral 0

(Cathedral Girls Soccer kicked off the season with a battle between two top 10 ranked teams, hosting Southwest Christian. Southwest Christian scored the lone goal partway through the first half to win 1-0. Aubrey Lesnau had 22 saves in the match, which, combined with strong defense, kept the Crusaders close. The Crusaders next game is next Wednesday, 8/28, when they host Little Falls at home at 5:00 pm.)

Volleyball:

Albany Early Bird Tournament

Pool A

Albany 2 Maple Lake 1; 25-18, 20-25, 15-10

Albany 2 Big Lake 0; 25-18, 25-6

Maple Lake 2 Big Lake 0; 25-20, 25-19

Pool B

Sauk Centre 2 St. Cloud Cathedral 0; 25-10, 25-15

Sauk Centre 2 Watertown-Mayer 0; 25-22, 25-12

Watertown-Mayer 2 St. Cloud Cathedral 0; 25-13, 25-17



Pool C Rocori 2 Osakis 0; 25-17, 25-21 Rocori 2 New London-Spicer 1; 25-16, 16-25, 15-11 New London-Spicer 2 Osakis 1; 25-14, 22-25, 15-11 Gold Bracket Albany 2 Sauk Centre 1; 21-25, 25-23, 15-10 Sauk Centre 2 Rocori 1; 25-21, 22-25, 15-13 Albany 2 Rocori 0; 25-20, 25-19 Silver Bracket New London-Spicer 2 Watertown-Mayer 1; 18-25, 25-22, 15-6 New London-Spicer 2 Maple Lake 0; 25-15, 25-23 Watertown-Mayer 2 Maple Lake 1; 20-25, 25-20, 15-7 Bronze Bracket Osakis 2 St. Cloud Cathedral 0; 29-27, 25-22 Osakis 2 Big Lake 0; 25-16, 25-17 Big Lake 2 St. Cloud Cathedral 1; 11-25, 25-22, 16-14 Final Places Albany 1st Sauk Centre 2nd Rocori 3rd New London-Spicer 4th Watertown-Mayer 5th Maple Lake 6th Osakis 7th Big Lake 8th St. Cloud Cathedral 9th

(Cathedral statistics - Ellie Voth - 10 Digs / 14 Kills / 2 Aces, Maddy Schroeder - 6 Digs /13 Kills, Finley Polipnick - 21 Digs / 6 Kills / 5 Aces, Berkley Mathiasen - 10 Digs / 2 Aces / 22 Set Assists, Izzy Meyers - 6 Digs / 2 Aces / 24 Set Assists, Sam Dingmann - 15 Digs / 3 Aces, Katie Reuter - 15 Digs / 1 Ace)