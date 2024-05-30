High School Softball Section Playoff Scores/Schedule
Section 6-2-A
(Elimination Game)
Kimball 13, Pierz 4
Today's Schedule:
(Section Championship)
Kimball vs. Cathedral, 5:00 p.m. @ Waite Park
Kimball vs. Cathedral, 7:00 p.m. @ Waite Park (if necessary)
Section 8-3-A
Today's Schedule:
Alexandria vs. Hutchinson, 4:00 @ Tech High School (Elimination Game)
Alexandria/Hutchinson winner vs. ROCORI, 6:00 @ Tech High School (Section Championship Game 1)
Friday Schedule:
Alexandria/Hutchinson winner vs. ROCORI, 10:00 a.m. @ Tech High School (Section Championship Game 2 if needed)
Section 8-4-A
Today's Schedule:
St. Cloud Crush vs. Moorhead, (Elimination Game)
St. Cloud Crush/Moorhead winner at STMA (Section Championship Game 1)
Friday Schedule:
St. Cloud Crush/Moorhead winner at STMA, (Section Championship Game 2 if needed)