High School Softball Playoffs Start Today in Central MN

The High School softball playoffs start today in Section 6AA.  Cathedral will host Sauk Centre at 3:45.  Other matchups include:

Games at 4:30 p.m.
Royalton at Pierz
Eden Valley-Watkins at Paynesville
Holdingford at Kimball
Foley at Melrose
Milaca at Albany

Section 5AA
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at Annandale, 6pm

Tuesday Softball:
Section 8-4-A
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd, 4:30
St. Cloud at Rogers, 4:30

Baseball regular season games continue Monday:
Rocori at Alexandria
Sartell-St. Stephen at Fergus Falls
Moorhead at St. Cloud
Melrose at Cathedral

 

