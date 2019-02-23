High School Scores 2-22-19

Cathedral bounced back with a convincing 85-65 win at Sauk Centre. Jacob Stolzenberg led the charge with 31 points on 9 threes. Nick Schaefer followed with 18 points and Jackson Jangula ended with 16. Sauk was led by Jennissen with 21 points, Namvar with 14 points and Schirmers ended with 13 points. Sauk falls to 10-13. Cathedral improves to 16-7 overall.

Boy’s Basketball

Fergus Falls 71, Sartell-St. Stephen 60

Pine City 87, Foley 59

Albany 58, Little Falls 39

Cathedral 85, Sauk Centre 65

Girl’s Basketball

Cathedral 59, Little Falls 23

Albany 72, Mora 35

Fergus Falls 87, Tech 27

Alexandria 59, Sartell 37

Willmar 78, Rocori 31