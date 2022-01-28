High School Results: Thursday January 27th
Boys Basketball:
Apollo 50, Rocori 42
Sartell-St. Stephen 74, Tech 68
Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Willmar 58
Cathedral 60, Mora 56
(Jordan Schumann led Cathedral with 22 points)
Albany 75, Foley 52
Girls Basketball:
Rocori 80, Aitkin 33
Boys Hockey:
Cathedral 4, Monticello 3
Alexandria 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, River Lakes 2
Girls Hockey:
Alexandria 4, River Lakes 0
Adapted Floor Hockey:
St. Cloud 9, Mounds View 5
Gymnastics:
Melrose 141.95, Sartell-St. Stephen 140.2
Wrestling:
Monticello 50, Sauk Rapids-Rice 30
Sauk Rapids-Rice 57, North Branch 18
Willmar 46, Sartell-St. Stephen 21
Sartell-St. Stephen 48, Brainerd 28