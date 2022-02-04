High School Results: Thursday February 3
Girls Basketball:
Zimmerman 74, Cathedral 55
Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Brainerd 59
Fergus Falls 74, Rocori 40
St. Cloud Crush 68, Alexandria 64
Foley 53, Pierz 51
Boys Basketball:
Litchfield 43, Rocori 39
Kimball 43, Maple Lake 30
Eden Valley-Watkins 57, Foley 55
Becker 72, Willmar 50
Paynesville 52, Royalton 48
Boys Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Little Falls 2, River Lakes 1
Girls Hockey:
Alexandria 6, River Lakes 2
Moorhead 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0