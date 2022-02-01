High School Results: Monday January 31st
Girls Hockey:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 6, St. Cloud Crush 4
River Lakes 13, Morris-Benson 1
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Fergus Falls 3
Mora-Milaca 1, Cathedral 0
Girls Basketball:
Rocori 70, St. Cloud Crush 63
Brainerd 48, Sartell-St. Stephen 47
Royalton 53, Cathedral 45
(Ellie Pelzel led the Crusaders with 21 points and Ella Voit added 14 points)
Boys Basketball:
Apollo 64, Fergus Falls 50
Rocori 64, Sartell-St. Stephen 60
Cathedral 61, Zimmerman 36
(Emanuel Kutzera led Cathedral with 16 points. Jordan Schumann added 15 points and Nate Schaefer chipped in 11 for Cathedral)
Alexandria 65, Sauk Rapids-Rice 49
Pierz 59, Foley 55
ACGC 61, Holdingford 46