High School Results: January 25th

Boys Hockey:

Fergus Falls 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Buffalo 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Girls Hockey:

Fergus Falls 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3

Boys Basketball:

Pequot Lakes 57, Cathedral 51

(Max Pfeiffer led Cathedral with 18 points and Tommy Pfeiffer added 11 points)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 70, Becker 68

Brooten-Belgrade-Elrosa 65, Kimball 50

Paynesville 61, Holdingford 35

Royalton 59, Upsala 50

Zimmerman at Tech (cancelled)

Girls Basketball:

Foley 49, Cathedral 42

(Ella Voit led Cathedral with 13 points and Grace Sand added 12)

Alexandria 78, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44

Sartell-St. Stephen 83, Rocori 48

Albany 45, Eden Valley-Watkins 22

Osakis 51, Royalton 46