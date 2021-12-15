High School Results (December 14)

The Tech boys basketball team edged Sauk Rapids-Rice 55-54 at Tech High School Tuesday night to improve to 1-2. Aric Nikolas made a pair of free throws .2 seconds remaining to help Tech get the victory.

Boys Basketball:

Brainerd 76, Apollo 39

Sartell-St. Stephen 74, Fergus Falls 42

Big Lake 77, Rocori 56

Kimball 63, Foley 43

Braham 52, St. John's Prep 48

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 63, Spectrum 34

(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 17 points and Ellie Pelzel added 15)

Sartell-St. Stephen 71, Monticello 26

Chisago Lakes 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 28

Boys Hockey:

Cathedral 14, Prairie Center 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, River Lakes 0

Alexandria 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2, River Lakes 1

St. Cloud Crush 6, Willmar 1