High School League Cancels All Winter Sports Tournaments

The Minnesota State High School League has canceled the remainder of the winter sports season, including the rest of the girls basketball tournament and the upcoming boys basketball tournament.

The Apollo Eagles were set to play in the upcoming Class AAA tournament which was slated to begin on Wednesday.

In a brief release, the MSHSL announced:

"The Minnesota State High School League is immediately cancelling the Girls Basketball State Tournament. Additionally, all Boys Section and State Basketball Tournaments have been cancelled. Section Speech Tournament events for the week of March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely. "