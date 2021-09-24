High School Football Schedule; Storm Look to Stay Unbeaten

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm put their unbeaten 3-0 record on the line tonight when they play at Cambridge-Isanti. Hear the game tonight on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports. Dave Overlund will call the action with the pregame starting at 6:45. The Storm have posted wins over Sartell-St. Stephen 27-0, Tech 42-21 and Alexandria 27-13. Cambridge-Isanti is 1-2 but is coming off their first win over the season last Friday 21-0 over Tech.

Elsewhere tonight:

Tech at Monticello

Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar

Rocori at Chisago Lakes

Apollo has a bye

Cathedral is at Litchfield Saturday