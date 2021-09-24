High School Football Schedule; Storm Look to Stay Unbeaten

photo - Jay Caldwell

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm put their unbeaten 3-0 record on the line tonight when they play at Cambridge-Isanti.  Hear the game tonight on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.  Dave Overlund will call the action with the pregame starting at 6:45. The Storm have posted wins over Sartell-St. Stephen 27-0, Tech 42-21 and Alexandria 27-13.  Cambridge-Isanti is 1-2 but is coming off their first win over the season last Friday 21-0 over Tech.

Get our free mobile app

Elsewhere tonight:

Tech at Monticello
Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar
Rocori at Chisago Lakes
Apollo has a bye
Cathedral is at Litchfield Saturday

 

Former Tech High School Renovations

Filed Under: High School Football, Sauk Rapids-Rice Football
Categories: high school sports, Sports, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top