Sauk Rapids-Rice Football to Air on AM 1390/93.9 FM

photo - Andrew Ritter

The Sauk Rapids-Rice football team is off to a 2-0 start.  AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports will broadcast their remaining 6 regular season games and will follow them throughout the playoffs.  Dave Thomas will handle the play-by-play.  The games will also be available on the AM 1390/93.9 Granite City Sports app.

1390 Granite City Sports logo
Remaining 2024 Sauk Rapids-Rice football schedule:
September 13 at Monticello, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
September 20 vs. St. Francis, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
September 27 vs. Elk River, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
October 4 at Cambridge-Isanti, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
October 11 vs. Andover, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)
October 16 at Moorhead, 7pm (AM 1390/93.9 FM)

 

