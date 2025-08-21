The Sauk Rapids-Rice football team is gearing up for the 2025 season after a 5-5 record in 2024. Head Coach Phil Klaphake says the 5-5 record may not look great but he was pleased with how they overcame injuries and a tough schedule to win 5 games last season. He says it's great their expectations are high which means they are doing something right.

This Year's Team

The Storm graduated a large amount of talent in 2024 including some athletes moving on to play college football. Klaphake says this year's team has talent and it's the coaching staff's job to take that talent and put them in positions for success at the varsity level. He says if they can get the kids ready mentally and physically they will be a competitive football program again in 2025.

Numbers

Klaphake says they have approximately 115 kids signed up for football. (9th grade - 12th grade). He says they'd like to not play kids both ways on offense and defense but that isn't always possible. Klaphake indicates they train everyone on both sides of the ball in case they are needed. He says if they have a kid who's talented enough and capable of doing it, they will play kids both ways.

Key Returnees

The Storm graduated the majority of their offensive starters but key returnees include quarterback Spencer Ackerman, receiver Clayton Handeland, running back Carter Reideman, and tight end Zach Kardell. Klaphake says they return most of their starting secondary on defense and some rotational linebackers. He says there is talent with these players and the coaches value their experience.

Schedule

Klaphake says the schedule will be challenging in 2025 but they look forward to testing their ability against some of the top 5-A programs in the state.

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2025 Schedule

August 29 vs. Monticello, 7pm

September 5 at Elk River, 7pm

September 12 at Brainerd, 7pm

September 19 vs. Bemidji, 7pm

September 26 vs. Alexandria, 7pm

October 3 at Sartell, 7pm

October 10 vs. Cambridge-Isanti, 7pm

October 15 at Waconia, 7pm

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Phil Klaphake, click below.