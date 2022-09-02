High School Football Preview: Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres

A return to their winnings ways. That's the goal for the Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres. Head Coach Scott Hentges joined me on WJON. The Sabres were 1-8 last season but have already started this season 1-0 after posting a 42-21 win over Tech last week on week zero.

Get our free mobile app

Hentges says they have good numbers of participation at all levels and some key players back this season including his son, quarterback Cole Hentges. Hentges missed last season due to injury. Cole started half the varsity games as a freshman and brings a wealth of experience to the position entering his senior season. Hentges says they have lots of experience on the offense line with 3 returning senior starters.

Scott-Hentges-Sartell-Photo loading...

Hentges says this is a senior led group and they've been working hard dating back to youth football, continuing through 7 on 7 tournaments and middle school football. He says he feels really good about this team and enjoys coaching them.

Projected Starters:

Offense:

WR: #19 Aiden Lang (SR)

WR: #4 Dylan Simones (SR)

LT: #61 Kade Lewis (SR)

LG: #59 Will Mahowald (SR)

C: #65 Will Brinkerhoff (JR)

RG:#60 Hunter Leinen (SR)

RT: #54 Luke Steinberg (JR)

WR: #3 Parker Knutson (SR)

WR: #24 Andrew Tavale (SO)

RB: #21 Gavan Schulte (SR)

QB: #9 Cole Hentges (SR)

Defense:

OLB: #34 Alec Martins (SR)

DT: #59 Will Mahowald (SR)

NT: #64 Julius Morris (SO)

DT: #35 Jake Davis (SR)

OLB: #14 Anthony Mahowald (SR)

ILB: #26 Donovan Lund (SR)

ILB: #28 Kelechi Nwachuku (SR)

CB: #12 Logan Legatt (SR)

CB: #4 Dylan Simones (SR)

S: #3 Parker Knutson (SR)

S: #21 Gavan Schulte (SR)

Specials:

Kick Off/PAT: #99 David Binsfled (12)

Long snapper : #12 Logan Legatt (12)

Punt Returners: #3 Parker Knutson (12) and #21 Gavan Schulte (12) Kick-Off Returners: #4 Dylan Simones (12), #45 Jameson Kremer (10), #33 Josh Orjansen (10)

2022 Schedule:

vs. St. Cloud Tech 42-21 win

at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7pm September 2

at ROCORI, 7pm September 9

at Brainerd, 7pm September 16

vs. Willmar, 7pm September 23

at Moorhead, 7pm September 30

vs. Alexandria, 7pm October 7

vs. Bemidji, 7pm October 19