Another boy’s basketball season has come to an end in the state of Minnesota. Here are the top three state tournament finishers in each class:

Class A:

1st - Henning

2nd - North Woods

3rd - Spring Grove

Class AA:

1st – Minnehaha Academy

2nd – Minneapolis North

3rd – Lake City

Class AAA:

1st – DeLaSalle

2nd – Waseca

3rd – Austin

Class AAAA:

1st – Hopkins

2nd – Lakeville North

3rd – Park Center