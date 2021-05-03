High School Baseball Update

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE DAY AT THE MAC

(Thursday April 29th)

BBE JAGUARS 11 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 4

The Jaguars defeated CMC rivals the Huskers in the first game of the CMC MAC CLASSIC. The Jaguars collected four hits, including three doubles and a triple. The Jaguars Wyatt Steffenson was their starting pitcher, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Jaguars was led by Andrew Weller, he went 3 for 4 with triple for a RBI and he dented the dish twice. Talen Kampsen went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored twice. Gavin Kampsen went 3 for 4 and Tanner Shelton went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Wyatt Steffenson went 1 for 4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Easton Hagen had a sacrifice for a RBI and Casey Lenarz went 1 for 1 for a RBI Peyton Winter went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Will VanBeck went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored one run.Ben Waller went 1 for 4 for RBI for a RBI and Nick Fuchs scored a run.

The Huskers Tate Lange started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, eleven runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Cohl Clear threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Huskers offense was led by Drew Lange went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and Cohl Clear went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Sam Harren went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Tomasech went 1 for 4 and Nik Hanson was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Andrew Raden earned a pair of walks, Luke Bieniek earned a walk and he scored a run and Will Ethen scored a run.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 18 BBE JAGUARS 10

The Huskers defeated their CMC rivals the Jaguars, backed by seventeen hits, including a pair of triples and four doubles. The starting pitcher Drew Lange threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, four walks, eight runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Tanner Tomasech threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Tanner Tomasech went 5 for 6 with three doubles and a triple for 6 RBI’s. Conner Klocker went 3 for 5 with a triple for 3 RBI’s, he scored three runs and he had a stolen base. Tate Lange went 3 for 5 for RBI’s and Will Ethan went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s, with a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cohl Clear went 1 for 5 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Drew Lange went 1 for 4 with a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Rob Voller went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI and Sam Harren went 1 for 3 with two walks and he scored four runs. Dierks Opatz went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Nik Hanson earned a pair of walks and Ben Welle had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher Will VanBeck threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five walks, nine runs and seven strikeouts. Gaven Kampsen threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Jaguars were led on offense by Peyton Winter, he went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Casey Lenarz went 2 for 2 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 1 for 3 with a triple for 2 RBI’s, a pair of walks and he scored a run. Will VanBeck went 1 for 4 for a RBI, a walk and a stolen base. Wyatt Steffenson went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Nick Fuchs went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Shelton went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Andrew Weller went 1 or 3, with two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Gavin Kampsen earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Luke Dingmann earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 9 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 0

The Cubs defeated their CMC highway 55 rivals the Eagles, backed by eleven hits, including five doubles. This gave their starting pitcher Skyler Gruba a great deal of support. He threw a complete game to earned the win, he gave up just four hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cubs were led on offense by Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan, he went 3 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cody Leither went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Ty Gustafson went 2 for 4 for a RBI and and Carter Lyrek earned three walks. Alan Schmidt went 2 for 3 with two doubles and he scored a run.Gavin Winter went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a stolen base, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Donnay was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Ace Meyer was credited with a RBI and Blake Brutger had a stolen base.

The Eagles starting pitcher Matt Sogge threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded strikeout. Michael Bautch threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Myles Dziengel threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jared Geislinger threw two innings in relief, he gave up three its, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The offense was led by Caden Neiman, he went 1 for 3 with a double, Nolan Geislinger, Myles Dziengel and Landon Neiman all went 1 for 3.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 15 KIMBALL CUBS 5

The Eagles defeated their CMC rivals the Cubs in their second game of their double header. The Eagles collected thirteen hits, including three doubles and a home run, this gave their pitcher great support. Nolan Geislinger started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Sam Nistler threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Gavin Mathies, he went 2 for 5 with two doubles for 3 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Geislinger went 2 for 5 with a home run, a stolen base and he he scored two runs, Landon Neiman went 2 for 3 for 2 RBI’s, he earned two walks, a stolen base and scored a run. Jay Rasmussen had a pinch hit double for a RBI and he scored a run. Caden Nieman went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Armondo Walker went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he had a walk and Myles Dziengel went 1 for 2, with two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jackson Geislinger went 1 for 4, with a walk and he scored twice and Michael Bautch was hit by a pitch.

The Cubs starting pitcher Austin Donnay threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Lyrek threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, seven run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan, he was credited for 2 RBI’s, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Winter was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Leither went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Blake Brutger went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Carter Lyrek went 1 for 2, with a walk and he scored a run. Alan Schmidt and Ty Gustafson both went 1 for 3.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 5 ROYALTON ROYALS 3

The Bulldogs defeated their CMC rivals the Royals, backed by five hits, including a huge home run. The Bulldogs put up four big runs in the sixth inning the lead that they didn’t give up. The starting pitcher Eli Nelson threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs four walks and he recorded four strikeouts to earn the win.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Drew Tangen, he went 2 for 4 with a home run for 4 RBI’s. Ryan Messer went 1 for 4 for a RBI and and Chase Bayer went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Abe Bullard went 1 for 4, Eli Nelson earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tanner Stanley earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gary Fuchs earned a walk and he scored a run and Trent Wendland earned a walk.

The Royals starting pitcher Carter Petron threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Jacob Leibold threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Tyler Swenson, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Gorecki went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice bunt and Jacob Leibold had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Zach Cekalla went 1 for 1 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Petron went 1 for 3 with a walk and Brady Petron went 1 for 4. Drew Yourczek earned a walk, Brady Brezinka was hit by a pitch and Blake Albright scored a run.

ROYALTON ROYALS 9 PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 3

The Royals come back in their second game of the double header to defeat their CMC rivals the Bulldogs. The Royals collected nine hits, including a pair of doubles to give their pitchers a little cushion to work with. Brady Petron started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits, gave up three runs and he issued four walks. Jacob Leibold threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Brezinka, he went 2 for 4 with double for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run. Grayson Suska went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Yourczek went went 2 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored once. Brady Petron went 1 for 3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Carter Petron went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Swenson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Will Gorecki went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he dented the dish once. Zach Cekalla was hit by a pitch and Jacob Leibold scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Tori Ulmscheid threw three innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Bennett Evans threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Ryan Messer, he went 2 for 4 with a double and Drew Tangen went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Abe Bullard went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Grady Fuchs went 1 for 4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Jevon Terres went 1 for 3, Eli Nelson earned a walk and he scored a run and Cooper Bast earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Stanley and Max Ahtmann both earned a walk.

CHISAGO LAKES WILDCATS 4 BECKER BULLDOGS 3

(Thursday April 29th @ Becker) Mississippi 8 Conference

The Wildcats defeated their conference foe the Bulldogs in a good ball game, they collected nine hits. Their starting pitcher Nate Dingerman threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Reed Marquardt threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Wildcats offense was led by Nate Zingerman went 2 for 5 for 2 RBI’s and he had a stolen base. Adam Brown went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Wasko went 2 for 4 with a pair of stolen bases and scored a run. Augie Brown went 1 for 4, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a a run. Ryan Ganvik went 1 for 2 with two walks, one stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Graeme went 1 for 3 with a stolen base, Colin Haskl earned two walks and he scored a run. Storm Opdahl earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base, Reed Marquardt, No. 24 earned a walk and No. 17 scored a run.

The Bulldogs Will Thorn started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Bennet Tatge threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he issued three walks. Nick Bergland threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up a hit and a walk.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Mitchel Louden, he went 3 for 4 with two doubles for a RBI. Nolan Murphy went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Berglund went 1 for 3, with a walk and he scored a run, Ben Strot went 1 for 1 and he scored a run and Jack Steishal scored a run.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 4 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 0

(Thursday April 29th @ Alexandria) Central Lakes Conference

The Sabres defeated their CLC rivals the Cardinals, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher Tyler Phelps Hemmesch threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Steve Brinkerhoff threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jack Greenlun, he went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Charlie Kent went 3 for 4 with a triple and he scored a pair of runs. Steve Brinkerhoff went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Blake Haus went 1 for 2 for 2 RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks and Jacob Merrill went 1 for 3 with a walk, Andrew Ambrosier had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Kalen Lewis earned a walk.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Will Suchy threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Parker Jendro threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cardinal offense was led by Dayton Downing, he went 1 for 2 with a walk. Shay Endres, Devin Cimbura and JD Hennen all went 1 for 3 and Devon Swerman earned a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 10 ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 5

(Thursday April 29th @ Cold Spring) Central Lakes Conference

The Spartans defeated their CLC rivals the Eagles, backed by seven hits and solid pitch performances. Cole Fuchs started on the mound for the Spartans, the threw five innngs to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Connor Clark threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Brady Blattner, he went 1 for 1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Rausch went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for 2 RBI’s and Jack Spanier went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 2 for 3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Connor Clark went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jayden Phillippi went 1 for 3 for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Humbert had a sacrifice fly for a pair of RBI’s, Joel Sowada earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Thelen had three walks, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Grant Stadther, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and he issued five walks. James Nyberg threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and issued a pair of walks. Grant Roob threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Luke Boettcher, he went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and a stolen base. Alex Hausmann went 1 for 3, with a walk and he scored two runs. Grant Roob went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Hayden Schmitz went 1 for 3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Will Allenspach went 1 for 3 and Elian Mezquita earned a walk and he scored a run.

BRAINERD WARRIORS 13 ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 8

(Thursday April 29th @ Brainerd) Central Lakes Conference

The Warriors defeated their CLC rivals the Tigers, backed by fourteen hits, including five doubles and players with multi-hit games. Isaac Hanson threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Christian Augustine threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Riley DeRosier, he went 3 for 4 with two doubles for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Will Carlson went 3 for 4 for 4 RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Conrad Provost went 3 for 3 with two doubles for 4 RBI’s and he scored two runs. Andrew Zuk went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored two runs. Adam Jensen went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matthew Carlson went 1 for 3 with a walk and he scored a run and Harry Carlson earned two walks and he scored a run. John Benson was hit by a pitch, Issac Hanson had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Matthew Friesen, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Henry Bulson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Lincoln Benson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Tigers were led on offense by Andrew Johnson, he went 3 for 4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. Brady Kenning went 2 for 5 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Thomas Hoffman went 2 for 5 with a RBI and he scored once and Blake Kilanowski went 2 for 4 with a double for 3 RBI’s. Jaden Mendal went 3 for 3 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Elijah Unze went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, a walk and he scored one run. Spencer Gustin earned a walk and he scored a run and Mason Myllykangas was hit by a pitch.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 13 MILACA WOLVES 3 (5 Innings)

(Thursday April 29th @ Milaca) Granite Ridge Conference

The Crusaders defeated their Granite Ridge Conference foe the Wolves, backed by twelve hits and a big inning. They put up seven runs in the second inning, with some big hits. They had three doubles and a pair of triples to give their pitchers great support. Ryan Janzen started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a pair of hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Crusaders offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and and scored two runs. Matt Larson went 3 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. John Hawkins went 1 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s and Andrew Rott went 1 for 4 with a triple. Steve Ellingson went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored twice. Caleb Leintz went 1 for 4 with a triple for a RBI and Isiah Pesch was credited with a RBI. Grant Wensmann went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Logan Simones went 1 for 2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cooper Kasiba went 1 for 1 and he scored a run and Andrew Schroeder earned a walk.

The Wolves starting pitcher Zach Zimmer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits seven runs and one walk. Brady Eggen threw two innings in relief, he gave four hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jeremiah Forker threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Wolves offense was led by Antone Erickson, he went 2 for 3 with a home run for 2 RBI’s. Jack Larson and Jack Timmer both went 1 for 3 and Keegan Sorenson went 2 for 2. Caleb Pollens went 1 for 2 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Ryan Droogsma scored a run.

ALBANY HUSKIES 3 PIERZ PIONEERS 0

(Thursday April 29th @ Pierz) Granite Ridge Conference

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Pioneers, backed by a couple of big hits, a home run and a pair of doubles. Carter Thelen started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw six innings to earn the win. He scattered four hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 1 for 3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Arceneau went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for 2 RBI’s. Breyden Eiynck went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 1 for 2 with a double and Evan Kalthoff earned a walk.

The Pioneers starting pitcher, Noah Cekalla threw a compete game, he gave up just four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Michael Leidenfrost and Jeremy Bingesser both went 1 for 3 with a double. Kolten Happle went 1 for 3 and Chandler Doucette went 1 for 2 and he was hit by a pitch. Kyle Welle had a sacrifice and Noah Cekalla earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 10 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 0 (5 Innings)

(Thursday April 29th @ Zimmerman) Granite Ridge Conference

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Thunder, backed by twelve hits and a very good pitcher performance. Logan Winkelman started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win, he issued a walk, gave up one hit and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Ryan Chmielewski went 3 for 3 with a double for RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Vice Jurek went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Logan Thorsten went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored once. Mitch Voss was credited with a pair of RBI’s and Hunter Gorecki went 1 for 1 for a RBI and he scored once. Logan Winkelman went 1 for 2 with a double and Colby Johnson went 2 for 2 and he scored. Charles Hackett went 1 for 1 for a RBI and Jack Wolf earned a walk. Alex Barathelemy went 1 for 2 and he scored twice and Brady Wirth was credited with a RBI, he had a stolen base and scored a run.

The Thunders starting pitcher Carter Anderson was the pitcher of record. Wyatt Petron went 1 for 2 and Caden Spence earned walk.

(Note: there maybe some errors in this summary, I had a difficult time reading the box score.)

MELROSE DUTCHMAN 8 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 4

(Friday April 30th @ Faber Field)

The Dutchman defeated their non-conference rivals the Crusaders, backed by ten hits and a solid pitching performance. Grant Moscho started on the mound for the Dutchman, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits, gave up four runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Brett Engelmeyer threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the one batter he faced.

The Dutchman were led on offense by Henry Braun, he went 2 for 3 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s, he had a sacrifice and one stolen base. Devin Orbeck went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice for a RBI and he scored a run. Brett Engelmeyer went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored once. Gavin Sawyer went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Grant Moscho went 1 for 5 with a double and he scored a run. Tyler Rademacher went 2 for 4 and he scored a run, Gabe Schweiters went 1 for 4, with a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Ettel was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher Steven Ellingson threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Rott threw the final inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Crusaders offense was led by Austin Lenzmeier, he went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Grant Wensman went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and John Hawkins went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Ryan Janzen went 1 for 2 with a double, a sacrifice and he scored a run. Logan Simons went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Andrew Rott went 1 for 4.

ROYALTON ROYALS 10 STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 0 (6 Innings)

(Friday April 30th @ Royalton)

The Royals defeated a non-conference foe Staples-Motley, backed by eight hits, including two extra base hits and six players collecting hits. Grayson Suska started on the mound for the Royals, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Blake Albright threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Jacob Leibold, he went 2 for 4 for 3 RBI’s and Grayson Suska went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Zack Cekalla went 1 for 1 with a sacrifice fly for 2 RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Drew Yourczek went 1 for 3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Swenson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brady Petron was credited with a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Carter Petron went 1 for 2, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Will Gorecki went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Brezinka scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Sam Sauber threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and two walks. Colbe Tappe threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs and two walks. A. Sakido threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one run and he issued six walks. Joshua Kossan went 2 for 2 with a walk and Payton Bjerga went 1 for 2.

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 9 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2

(Friday April 30th @ Bob Cross) Central Lakes Conference

The Lumberjacks stayed on the hot streak, as they defeated CLC rival the Storm backed by seven hits and very good defense. Brandon Lussier started on the mound for the Lumberjacks, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Josh Nyberg closed it out with 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Alex Meland, he went 2 for 2 with a double for 3 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored three runs. Brandon Lussier went 1 for 4 with a double for 3 RBI’s and Isaiah Biehn had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ethan Biehn went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. JD Kondos went 1 for 3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Parker Mistic earned a pair of walks and he he scored a pair of runs, Ben Corradi earned two walks, two stolen bases and he scored once and Josh Nyberg had a walk and he scored a run.

The Storm's starting pitcher Landon Lunser threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Terence Moody gave up two runs and two walks and Andrew Wollack threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and issued one walk. Owen Arndt threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks.

The Storm's offense was led by Noah Jensen went 2 for 4 for a RIB and Jeff Solorz went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI. Connor Hemker and Brandon Bokelman both went 1 for 4. Andrew Wollack went 1 for 1, with two walks and he scored a run and Dane Dingmann went 1 for 2 with a walk. Alex Harren had a stolen base and he scored once and Dominic Mathies earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 8 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 2

(Friday April 30th @ Watkins)

The Falcons defeated their non-conference foe the Eagles, backed by eight hits, including a pair of triples and a good pitching performance. Mitch Moulzolf started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Colby Johnson, he went 2 for 3 with two triples for 2 RBI’s, a walk and he scored two runs. Logan Winkelman went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Thorsten went 2 for 3 for a RBI and Hunter Gorecki went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for 2 RBI’s. Charles Hackett went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Chmielewski went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Vince Jurek earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored once and Jack Wolf earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher, Sam Nistler threw five innings, he gave up just two hits, one run and he scored a pair of strikeouts. Jackson Geislinger threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks. Matt Sogge threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Gavin Mathies, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Armondo Walker went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Myles Dzienzel went 1 for 3. Sam Nisler went 1 for 3, Nolan Geislinger earned a walk and he scored a run, Michael Bautch earned a walk and Caden Neiman had a sacrifice.

HOWARD LAKE/WAVERLEY/WINSTED LAKERS 14 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 4

(Friday April 30th @ Kimball)

The Lakers defeated CMC rivals the Cubs, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. C. Long started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Aiden Debner threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Bennett Anderson threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Trent Malone, he went 1 for 1 with a sacrifice fly for 3 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bennett Paulson went 2 for 4 with a triple and a double for 2 RBI’s, a walk and he scored three runs. Kyle Driver went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s, a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Macziewski went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and a walk. Noah Bush went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored twice. Dylan Grangroth went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Bennett Anderson earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jack Statzmann had a walk, he was hit by a a pitch and he scored once, C. Long earned a pair of walk and he scored a pair of runs andThomas Karels earned a walk.

The Cubs Ace Myer started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs and eight walks. Matt Young threw 2 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk. Ashton “Shuggs”Hanan threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan, he went 2 for 2 for a RBI, a walk, three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Ace Meyer went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Cody Leither went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and he scored once. Matt Young went 1 for 3, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Devin Waldorf earned a walk.

TECH TIGERS 5 BECKER BULLDOGS 2

(Saturday May 1st @ SCTECH)

The Tigers defeated their foe the Bulldogs, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. This gave their pitchers support to work with, Tom Hoffman the Tigers starting pitcher threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Johnson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Johnson Adrian threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Brady Kenning, he went 2 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jaden Mendel went 1 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s and Matt Friesen went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tom Hoffman went 2 for 3 and he earned a walk and Andrew Johnson went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lincoln Benson went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Blake Kilanowski scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Nick Berglund threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout Jackson Thorn three three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Jackson Thorn, he went 2 for 2 for a RBI and a walk. Ben Strot went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Matthew Hoffman went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice. Gavin Swanson went 1 for 2 and Nolan Murphy went 1 for 4. Mitchell Louden was credited for a RBI and he had a walk and Will Thorn earned a pair of walks. Lucas Eigen earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jacob Bergsten scored a run.

APOLLO EAGLES 11 OWATONNA EAGLES 10

(Saturday May 1st @ Faber Field) Eagles Tournament Classic

The Eagles held off the Eagles of the Big Nine Conference for the win, they scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Elian Mezquita started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Roob threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Luke Boettcher threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, five runs and two walks.

The Eagles offense was lead by Elian Mezquita, he went 2 for 4 with a double double for 4 RBI’s and he scored three runs. Luke Boettcher went 2 for 4 with a double for 2 RBI’s and Parker Schulz went 2 for 3 for a RBI. Alex Hausmann went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Grant Roob went 1 for 4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Hayden Schmitz went 1 for 4 and James Nyberg went 1 for 3 with a stolen bases and he scored a run. Will Allenspach earned a walk and he scored a run, Erassy Antsiro earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Alex Mortera scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher Gavin Rein threw 4 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Payton Barber, he went 4 for 4 with a triple for 2 RBI’s, a walk, stolen base and he scored three runs. Matt Seykora went 2 for 5 with a triple for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Connor Budach went 2 for 3 for a RBI, a walk and a 2 stolen bases. Brayden Truelson went 2 for 4 for a RBI, a walk, one stolen base and he scored one run. Grant Achterkich was credited for a RBI, two walks, two stolen bases, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavin Rein went 1 for 2 for a RBI and a walk, Sam Knoll and Nick Williams both each scored a run. Dylan Maas and Taylor Bogen both earned a walk and scored a run and Mason Kunkel earned a walk.

ELK RIVER ELKS 13 ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 4

Saturday May 1st @ Faber Field (Eagles Tournament Classic)

The Elks from the Northwest Suburban Conference defeated their Central Lakes conference the Eagles backed by ten hits. This gave their starting pitcher a good cushion to work with. Scott Jussila was he Elks starter and the pitcher of record.

The Elks were led on offense by Scott Jussila, he went 1 for 2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Ryan Weatherly went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Coroebiner went 2 for 2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Gavin Carlson went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Blake Ramberg was credited for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Charlie Wonser went 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored and Andrew Palmer went 1 for 2 for a RBI. Trinity Blood went 1 for 4 with two runs scored and Sam Stockman went 1 for 3 and he scored once. Lucas Daleiden went 1 for 1, Gavin Melcher had a walk and scored a run, Ben Johnson and Nate Buhl each scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher Will Allenspach threw two innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jonah Petko threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Vladimir Brito threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he had a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Hayden Schmitz, he went 1 for 3 with a double for 3 RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Alex Hausmann went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 1 for 4 and he scored once. Blake O’Hara went 1 for 3, Will Allenspach earned two walks and Alex Mortera scored at run. Luke Boettcher earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and James Nyberg had a sacrifice.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

MAY 3rd Thru May 8th

MONDAY MAY 3rd

Royalton Royals @ Holdingford Huskers (4:30)

Kimball Area Cubs @ Maple Lake Irish (4:30)

TUESDAY MAY 4th

Foley Falcons @ Albany Huskies @ Avon (5:00)

Cathedral Crusaders @ Mora Mustangs (5:00)

Willmar Cardinals @ Rocori (2 Games @ Richmond) (4:00)

St. Cloud Apollo @ Sartell (2 Games) (4:00)

Fergus Falls Otters @ St. Cloud Tech (2 Games) (4:00)

Brainerd Warriors @ Sauk Rapids (2 Games) (4:30)

North Branch Vikings @ Becker Bulldogs (2 games) (3:00)

THURSDAY MAY 5th

Royalton Royals @ BBE Jaguars (2 Games) @ Elrosa) (4:00)

Maple Lake Irish @ Paynesville Bulldogs (2 Games) (4:00)

Kimball Area Cubs @ ACGC Falcons (2 Games) (4:30)

Zimmerman Thunder @ Albany (Farming) (5:00)

Alexandria Cardinals @ Sartell Sabres (4:30)

Brainerd Warriors @ Rocori (Springer Park) (5:00)

St. Cloud Apollo Eagles @ Willmar Cardinals (Baker Field) (5:00)

Alexandria Cardinals @ St. Cloud Tech (7:00)

Becker Bulldogs @ Monticello Magic (4:30)

FRIDAY MAY 6th

Paynesville Bulldogs @ NLS Wildcats (Spicer) (7:00)

LPGE @ Foley Faclons (4:30)

Mora Mustangs @ Albany Huskies (St. Martin) (7:00)

Minnehaha Acedemy @ Cathederal Crusaders (6:00) @ Faber

Becker Bulldogs @ Princeton Tigers (4:30)