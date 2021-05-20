High School Baseball Update

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

SARTELL SABRES 5 WILLMAR CARDINALS 4 (8 Innings)

(Monday May 16th @ Orthopedics Field) Central Lakes Conference

The Sabres defeated their CLC rivals and state ranked Cardinals in game one of a double header on a walk off in the bottom of the eighth inning. They collected ten hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense to give their pitcher good support. Chase Heying started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jalen Vorpahl threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Steven Brinkerhoff threw one inning to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Jack Greenlun, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jack scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a double by Steven Brinkerhoff, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Charlie Kent went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice for an RBI and he scored a run. Kalen Lewis, Blake Haus and Austin Henrichs all went 1-for-3.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Andrew Baumgart threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Cards offense was led by Ian Koosman, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and Alex Schram went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Jett Salonek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dylan Arndrofer went 1-for-3 with a triple, he earned one walk and he scored one run. Sam Ettermann went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice. Chase Dirksen went 1-for-4, Cayden Hansen earned three walks, Andrew Baumgart earned a walk and Brandt Sunder scored a run.

SARTELL SABRES 6 WILLMAR CARDINALS 0

(Monday May 16h @ Orthopedics Field) Central Lakes Conference

The Sabres defeated their CLC rivals the Cardinals in game two of their double header. They collected eight hits, including two home runs and two doubles to give their starting pitcher great support. Tyler Gentile threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Steven Brinkerhoff, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Charlie Kent went 1-for-4 with a home run and Jake Greenlun went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler Gentile went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Blake Haus went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Kalen Lewis went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Sam Ettermann threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and three walks. Hunter Magnuson threw one inning, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Dylan Arndorfer threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Cardinals offense was led by Jett Salonek, he went 2-for-4 and Sam Ettermann went 1-for-4. Chase Dirksen, Dylan Arndorfer and Alex Schram all went 1-for-3. Ian Koosman earned a walk and Andrew Baumgart was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL SABRES ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS

(Tuesday's May 17th @ Tech)

The Sabres defeated their CLC rivals the Tigers, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. The Sabres starting pitcher Tory Lund threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts Jack Greenlun closed it out with 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Sabres were led on offense by Steven Brinkerhoff, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored three runs. Jack Greenlun went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Kalen Lewis went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Hendrichs went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Tory Lund was credited for an RBI. Tyler Gentile went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Charlie Kent went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs and Andrew Ambrosier scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher Thomas Hoffmann threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Henry Bulson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and two runs. Andrew Johnson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Tigers offense was led by Blake Kilanowski, he went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Henry Bulson went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Gannon Aycock went 1-for-1. Andrew Johnson, Jaxon Kenning and Elijah Unze all went 1-for-3.

ROCORI SPARTANS 9 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 1

(Tuesday May 17th @ Cold Spring) Central Lakes Conference

The Spartans defeated their CLC rivals the Storm, backed by ten hits, including five doubles and a triple. This gave their starting pitcher a good cushion to work with, Cole Fuchs. He threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and recorded three strikeouts. Brady Linn threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Jack Spanier, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs. Jayden Philippi went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Linn went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Tanner Rausch went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Brady Blattner went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Connor Clark went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cam Miller went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Carter Thelen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Peyton Randall went 1-for-1 with a double, Carter Drontle and Sam Rothstein both scored a run and Cole Fuchs earned a walk.

The Storm’s starting pitcher Noah Jenson threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Wollak threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Storm’s offense was led by Terrence Moody, he went 1-for-1 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Conner Hemker went 1-for-3 with a double and Landon Lunser went 1-for-3. Dorn Mathies went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jeff Solarz earned a walk.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 4 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2

(Monday May 16th @ Bob Cross) Non-Conference

The Magic of the Mississippi 8 Conference defeated their Central Lakes Conference foe the Storm in exhibition action. The Magic collected nine hits to support their pitchers. Zach Anderson started on the mound for the Magic, he threw four innings, he gave up three his, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Raab threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Magic offense was led by Logan Raab, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Alex Fiering went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Brock Woitala went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Luke Branson went 1-for-3 for an RBI and and Jackson Pribyl went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Caden Ritter went 2-for-4 and Zach Anderson went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch JD he scored a run. Calvin Schmitz earned a walk and TJ scored a run.

The Storm’s starting pitcher Alex Harren threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Bokelman threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. The Storm’s offense was led by Noah Jensen, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dominic Mathies went 1-for-3 with a double and Terrance Moody went 1-for-3. Jeff Solarz and Andrew Wollok both earned a walk, Connor Hemker earned a walk and he scored a run and and Dane Dingmann had a sacrifice.

BIG LAKE HORNETS 11 ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 2

(Monday May 16h @ Tech) Non-Conference

The Hornets of the Mississippi 8 Conference defeated their Central Lakes Conference Tigers in exhibition action. The Hornets collected eight hits and they put up six runs in the fifth inning to seal the deal. Starting pitcher for the Hornets was Brandon Stern, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Daniel Chmielewski threw one inning in relief and he recorded two strikeouts. No. 8 threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Hornets offense was led by Will Boeckman, he went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double and he scored two runs. Mitchell Spanier went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Samson Schlegel had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Daniel Chmielewski went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Zach Robeck went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Josh Hunt went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs, No. 7 went 1-for-1 and No.11 earned two walks.

The Tigers starting pitcher Brady Kenning, threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Gannon Aycock threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he issued one walk. Jonathon Eiynck threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Tigers offense was led by Brady Kenning, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for an RBI and he scored a run. Matthew Friesen went 3-for-3 with a stolen base and Blake Kilanowski went 1-for-4. Thomas Hoffman was hit by a pitch and credited for an RBI, Jaxon Kenning was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Elijah Unze was hit by a pitch.

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 8 ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 0

(Tuesday May 17th @ Bemidji) Central Lakes Conference

The Lumberjacks defeated their CLC rivals the Eagle, backed by seven hits, including a pair of home runs. Their starting pitcher Isaiah Biehn threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Biehn threw 1/3 of an inning, actually one pitch to retire the last batter.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Brandon Lussier, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Isaiah Biehn went 2-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ben Corradi went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Aaron Heger had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Ethan Biehn was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Parker Mistic went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Ty Lundeen went 1-for-1. JD Kondos earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Will Zellman earned a walk and he scored a run and Josh Nyberg was hit by a pitch.

The Eagles starting pitcher Bladimir Brito threw four innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jonah Petko threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Eagles offense was led by Alex Hausmann, he went 2-for-4 and Ashton Miller went 1-for-2 with a double. Elian Mezquita and Hayden Schmitz both went 1-for-3 and Will Allenspach earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 10 BECKER BULLDOGS 0 (5 Innings)

(Monday May 16th @ Foley) Non-Conference

The Falcons continue to stay hot and play good solid baseball, they defeated the Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. They collected nine hits, including seven players collecting hits. The starting pitcher Ryan Chmielewski threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

Mike Moulzolf threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Colby Johnson, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Hunter Gorecki went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Jack Wolf went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Alex Barthelemy was credited for two RBIs and Brady Wirth went 1-for-2 for an RBI. Ryan Chmielewski went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored three runs. Logan Winkelman earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Charles Hackett went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Vince Jurek went 1-for-3, Logan Thorsten and Hunter Holewa each earned a walk and Mike Moulzolf earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Will Thorn threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Bennett Tatge threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nolan Murphy gave up two hits, three runs and he issued two walks. The Bulldogs offense was led by Lucas Eigen, he went 2-for-3, Nick Berglund went 1-for-3 and Gavin Swanson went 1-for-2.

FOLEY FALCONS 12 MORA MUSTANGS 0 (5 Innings)

(Tuesday May 17th @ Foley) Granite Ridge Conference

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Mustangs, backed by two triples and a double. Charles Hackett started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Logan Winkelman, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for two RBIs, he earn a walk and he scored two runs. Charles Hackett went 1-for-3 with a triple for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored here runs. Vince Jurek went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Colby Johnson went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Logan Thorsten had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Ryan Chmielewski earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Mitch Foss was credited for an RBI, Brady Wirth earned a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Gorecki earned a walk.

The Mustangs starting pitcher James Oslin was the pitcher of record. Cody Haggeberg went 1-for-1 for the Mustangs only base runner.

ALBANY HUSKIES 13 MILACA WOLVES 0 (5 Innings)

(Monday May 17th @ Farming) Granite Ridge Conference

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Wolves, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and eight different players collecting hits. The Huskiers starting pitcher Ethan Navratil threw three innings, he recorded seven strikeouts to earn the win. Robert Schleper threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Zach Moritz went 2-for-2 with a double or two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Evan Kalthoff went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Will Mergen went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Breyden Eiynck went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Nolan Reuter went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brady Goebel was credited for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Carter Birr had a stolen base and he scored a run and Peyton Krumrei scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher Brady Eggen gave up five hits, eight runs and he issued two walks. Ryan Droogsma threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Caleb Pollema threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Braden Hardy went 1-for-2 and Jack Schende earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 5 STC CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 1

(Tuesday MAy 17th @ Farming) (Granite Ridge Conference)

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Crusaders, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher had a awesome performance, he threw 6 1-3 innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Arceneau threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Nolan Reuter went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Will Mergen went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Avery Schmitz went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Zach Moritz went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Evan Kalthoff went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Breyden Eiynck went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Ethan Navratil earned a walk.

The Crusaders starting pitcher Andrew Rott threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw 1 1/3 inning, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Jackson Henderson went 1-for-3. Grant Wensmann earned a walk and he was it by a pitch, Ryan Janzen earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Larson was hit by a pitch.

STC CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 12 MILACA WOLVES 2 (5 Innings)

(Monday May 16th @ Milaca) Granite Ridge Conference

The Crusaders defeated their Granite Ridge Conference foe the Wolves, backed by nine hits, good defense and solid pitching performances. Steven Ellingson started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Talen Braegelman threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 1-for-2 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Larson went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Grant Wensmann went 2-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Lenzmeier went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored three runs. Logan Simones went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-3 for an RBI, John Hawkins earned two walks and he scored a run and Ryan Janzen scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher Brady Eggen threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Droogsma threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Anton Erickson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Zach Timmer gave up one hit, three runs and two walks and Jeremiah Forker threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Wolves offense was led by Anton Erickson, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Ryker Tillotson went 1-for-3 for an RBI, Zach Timmer went 2-for-2 and Braden Hardy earned a walk and he scored a run.

ROYALTON ROYALS 15 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 2 (5 Innings)

(Monday May 16th @ Kimball) Central Mn. Conference

The Royals defeated their CMC rivals the Cubs, backed by twelve hits, including two home runs and three doubles. The Royals had eight players collect hits, this gave their righty a great deal of support. Blake Albright started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals were led on offense by Carter Petron, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs.

Brady Petron went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Brezinka went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Will Gorecki went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zach Cekalla went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Swenson went 2-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Grayson Suska went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs, Drew Yourczek went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs and Nathan Kalbo had a sacrifice fly for an RBI.

The Cubs starting pitcher Skyler Gruba threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Brutger threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, eight runs and one walk. Devin Waldorf threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and he issued one walk.

The Cubs offense was led by Carter Lyrek, he went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Brutger went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Gavin Winter went 1-for-2 with a stolen base. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Ace Meyer and Ty Gustafson each earned a walk and each had a stolen base.

ROYALTON ROYALS 4 LPGE THUNDER 2

(Tuesday May 17th @ Royalton) Non-Conference

The Royals defeated their foe from the Prairie Conference the Thunder, backed good defense and very timely hits. Brady Petron started on the mound for the Royals, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Petron threw three innings to earn the save, he gave up two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Brezinka, he went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and Brady Petron was credited for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Grayson Suska went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Will Gorecki went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Drew Yourczek earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Jacob Leibold and Tyler Swenson both earned a walk.

The Thunders starting pitcher Brady Swanson threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Kori Lowe threw 1 1/3 innings, he retired four batters. Weston Hertzog threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one run and three walks.

The Thunder offense was led by Tye Urman, he went 3-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Brady Swanson went 2-for-3 with a walk and Brady Cline went 1-for-3 with a walk. Korbin Lowe went 1-for-4 and Joe Liebsch earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Weston Hertzog earned a walk, he had a stolen base and a sacrifice and Juan Melinciano had a stolen base.

ACGC FALCONS 10 BBE JAGUARS 0 (6 Innings)

(Monday May 16th @ Grove City) Central Mn. Conference

The Falcons defeated their CMC rivals the Jaguars, backed by seven big hits, including two home runs and two doubles. This gave their right hander a great deal of support, Josh Kingery started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, no walks and he recorded sixteen strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jack Peterson went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Hayden Straumann went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaxon Behm went 1-for-3 and Zach Bagley went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Malkom Ludwig went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Logan Straumann, earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base, Keegan Kesslerfors earned a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Bjur scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher Wyatt Steffensen threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Easton Hagen threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Talen Kampsen threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Dingmann threw 2/3 of an innning, he gave up two hits, four runs and he issued one walk. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-2.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 5 EVW EAGLES 3

(Monday May16th @ Paynesville) Central Mn. Conference

The Bulldogs defeated their CMC rivals and neighbors the Eagles, they collected nine timely hits, including a home run. Starting pitcher Eli Nelson threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Tanner Stanley, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Tangen earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Tori Olmsheid went 2-for-3, Chase Bayer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Cooper Bast scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher Michael Bautch threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jared Geislinger threw one inning relief, he recorded one strikeout. The Eagles offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Jackson Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double and Armando Walker went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Caden Neiman earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Landon Neiman was credited with an RBI and he had a stolen base.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 5 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 4

(Monday May 16th @ Holdingford) Central Mn. Conference

The Huskers edged their CMC rival the Irish, backed by eight hits, including two doubles and a triple. This gave Tate Lange good support as their starting pitcher, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Their offense was led by Tate Lange, he went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Tomaseck went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Will Ethan went 2-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Sam Harren was credited for an RBI and Drew Lange was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Cohl Clear went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Rob Voller went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Irish’s starting pitcher, Riley Hagen threw a complete game, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brady Scanlon, he went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Riley Hagen went 1-for-3 for two RBIS and he scored a run. Eddy Neu wen 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Goetz went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Nathan Zander went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 6 ST. JOHNS PREP JOHNNIES 1

(Tuesday May 17th @ Kimball) Non-Conference

The Cubs defeated their foe St.John Prep in exhibition action, backed by six timely hits. The Cubs starting pitcher Austin Donnay threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Carter Lyrek threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Gavin Winter, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Donnay went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alan Schmidt was credited for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf and Ace Meyer both went 1-for-3 and Matt Young went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Leither earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Lyrek was hit by a pitch.

The Preps starting pitcher Lucas Piper-White threw two innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Bolton threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Walter Wenner he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Matt Bolton went 1-for-3 with a double. Logan Richter went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Lucas Piper-White went 1-for-1 with two walks. Mis Beamer was hit by a pitch and Luke Meyer earned a walk.

LITCHFIELD DRAGONS 3 EDEN VALLE-WATKINS EAGLES 1

(Tuesday May 17th @ Litchfield) Non-Conference

The Dragons of the Wright County Conference defeated their CMC foe the Eagles. Their starting pitcher Hunter Thiel threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Dragons offense was led by Bauer Wahl and Ben Alesleben, both went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Avery Liestman had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Dan Estrada was credited for an RBI. Riley Taber went 1-for-2 and D. Kotzer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher Jackson Geislinger threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Myles Dziengel threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-3 and Sam Nistler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Landon Neiman had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Myles Dziengel, Gavin Mathies and Armondo Walker all earned walks.

PIERZ PIONEERS 10 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 0 (6 Innings)

(Tuesday May 17th @ OPOLE) Non-Conference

The Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference defeated the Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference in exhibition action. The Pioneers collected five timely hits, including two doubles. Their starting pitcher, Jeremy Bingesser threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw six innings of no-hit ball and recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was by by Noah Cekalla, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Michael Leidenfrost was credited for an RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Chandler Doucette went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Stuckmayer had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Kolten Happke was credited for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kamden Happke went 1-for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jonah Prokott went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jeremy Bingesser earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch, Andy Winscher earned a walk and scored a run and Trevor Radunz had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Huskers starting pitcher Robert Voller threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Isaac Fowler threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he issued two walks.

(STANDINGS AS OF MAY 17TH)

CENTRAL MN. CONFERENCE STANDINGS

ROYALTON ROYALS 11-2/13-4

ACGC FALCONS 9-2/13-2

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 9-4/13-4

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 7-6/8-8

BBE FALCONS 6-8/8-8

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 3-7/3-9

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 3-11/4-12

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 3-11/3-11

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE STANDINGS

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 11-2/13-2

WILLMAR CARDINALS 9-2/13-2

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 9-2/10-6

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 8-4/9-7

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 4-5/4-7

ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 4-7/6-10

BRAINERD WARRIORS 3-7/4-12

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 2-8/3-11

ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 2-10/3-12

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE STANDINGS

FOLEY FALCONS 10-0/16-0

ALBANY HUSKIES 8-2/12-2

PIERZ PIONEERS 7-4/11-4

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS6-5/7-6

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 4-4/5-8

ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 4-7/5-11

MORA MUSTANGS 2-8/3-10

MILACA FAITH CRISTIAN WOLVES 0-11/0-17

CENTRAL MN. CONFERENCE

Thursday May 20th

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles @ Osakis Silverstreaks (4:30)

Kimball Area Cubs @ Dassel Cokato Chargers (7:00)

Friday May 21st

Royalton Royals @ Maple Lake Irish (4:30)

Minnewaska Lakers @ Paynesville Bulldogs (7:00)

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Thursday May 20th

Holdingford Huskers @ Albany Huskies (Non-Conference) (5:00) @ Avon

Foley Falcons @ Zimmerman Thunder (5:00)

Friday May 21st

Albany Huskies @ Annandale Lightning (Non-Conference) 4:30 @ Rockford

Little Falls Flyers @ Foley Falcons (5:00)

Pierz Pioneers @ St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders (7:00)

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

Thursday May 20th

Willmar Cardinals @ Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (4:30)

St. Cloud Apollo Eagles @ Brainerd Warriors (5:00)

Rocori Spartans @ Sartell St. Stephen Sabres (4:00)

Bemidji Lumberjacks @ St. Cloud Tech Tigers (7:00)

Friday May 21st

Becker Bulldogs @ Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (4:30)

Saturday May 22nd

Rocori Spartans @ St. Cloud Tech Tigers (3:00) Double Header

Sartell St. Stephen Sabres @ Becker Bulldogs